Isabel Allende’s office (Lima, 80 years old) is a book building. The Chilean author has used a beautiful Victorian wooden house with a gabled roof located in the seaside town of Sausalito, north of San Francisco, as her operations center for more than two decades. Among the foundations of the residence are stacked in several closets the first editions published in other languages. The garage is filled with hundreds of copies of her works that she has published in her 40-year career. In the center of this space there are dozens of folders covered with plastic that keep the correspondence that she maintained for decades with her mother, Francisca Llona.

Allende works surrounded by her family. Her son Nicolás runs the office. Her daughter-in-law, Lori Barra, heads the foundation. The author writes her books, at a rate of a new one every 18 months, in front of a huge iMac screen. Next to the computer is the photo of her daughter Paula de ella, who died at the age of 28, the same image that appears on the cover of the first edition of one of her best-selling books, Paula. Behind the desk, in a white bookstore, photos and objects of parents, grandchildren and children are interspersed with images of the successful author accompanied by international figures such as Barack Obama, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Antonio Banderas, among others.

The writer just posted The wind knows my name (Plaza y Janés), a title that traces an arc from Austria on the night of broken glass, in November 1938, through the massacre of almost a thousand Salvadoran peasants perpetrated in the 1980s by the military until it reached the United States of Donald Trump, where the disintegration of families was daily politics on the border. Allende became interested in this topic after his philanthropic organization came across the case of a Central American minor who came to the United States.

The basement of the Sausalito house is now filled with first editions of the new novel. But Allende downplays the empire of letters that he has at home. “A fire and all this goes away in the blink of an eye. There would be nothing left,” he says. “This legacy thing is a very masculine thing,” he adds with humor.

Ask: How is life at 80, and almost 81?

Answer: Fantastic. It had never been better. It is a feeling of freedom. I’m done with the children, the grandchildren and my parents, so I don’t have major responsibilities outside of the dogs. And my husband.

Q. And in a matter of work? Have you been interested in new topics? Abandoned others?

R. Themes and emotions recur in different books. I have written historical novel, memoir, nonfiction. There are certain topics that fascinate me: love, death, human relationships, loyalty, justice, power with impunity, which is one of the things that terrifies me the most.

Q. Now he dedicates his new novel to immigration. She is political at times…

R. It is impossible to ignore the economic, social and political factors that determine the lives of the protagonists. In this case, without a doubt, the family separation policy was what determined the issue. When I found out about this, it hit me very hard, because through my foundation we saw many cases. One was of a little blind girl. He hit me terribly. She came with a four-year-old brother. They separated them from their mother, then they separated the children and it took eight months to reunite them. They appeared in front of a judge, he deported them all to Mexico and they disappeared. We never heard from her again. She stayed in my head, in her heart. I began to think about how many times before in humanity the same thing has happened. Of course I remembered the kindertransport [rescate de niños judíos desde la Europa nazi a Reino Unido tras la noche de los cristales rotos, poco antes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial] and I made an arc between what happened then and now, where there is a racist factor.

Q. Why don’t you call Donald Trump by name?

R. Because politics started before Trump and continued after. It became official in the time of Trump. Also, I prefer not to name him because I don’t like him so much…

Q. Does the Germany of 1938 seem comparable to the United States of Trump?

R. I don’t compare the Holocaust to any other situation. It was a systematic genocide of an entire people. There is also another genocide in this book, that of the Mozote, who entered there and killed everyone as an example because they were indigenous. There are so many things that it was easy to relate. Why the title of the book? Because children are given a number at the border so they don’t get lost in the system. Also because some are so small that they don’t know their names or speak Mayan or another language. The idea that the Jews were given one number and the children here are given another. There is an echo there.

Q. The book was born by the character of Anita.

R. I learned from the trauma of children at the border. One of the things is that they shut up and don’t speak. Others do not eat. Others make up an imaginary friend and only talk to him or an imaginary animal. Some create an imaginary world where they meet their mom, dad or grandmother

Q. Why were you interested in El Mozote?

R. I had to justify why people go out. Now they ask: how is it possible that they come if they know that they can separate them from their children? They come because they are desperate. No one leaves their country and leaves everything they are familiar with, what they know, even the language, to venture elsewhere unless they are desperate. People leave because of extreme violence or extreme poverty. Leticia’s character is based on a friend. Every morning we have a cappuccino and walk the dog. She comes from El Salvador. she lives in a mobile home 20 minutes from my house.

Q. Speaking of El Salvador, what do you think of President Nayib Bukele?

R. The 80s were horrendous with the military dictatorship. Then came democracy, where the gangs and drug traffickers took over the country. Now we have Bukele, an authoritarian government that has about 60,000 people in prison. And there is security. My friend has just returned from El Salvador and she told me that it is the first time that she can take a taxi without thinking that she is going to be kidnapped. That she dares to go out at night in decades. She says that people are very happy. I am very afraid that people will exchange security for democracy. That can happen in Chile at any time.

Q. Because?

R.. In Chile there is a whole campaign to terrorize people. It is true that there is more insecurity than before, but compared to any other country, Chile is not particularly insecure. It is a stable country, which presents many opportunities. There was no problem with immigrants until crime began and it turns out that several Venezuelans have been caught. So they blame them. In Chile now people are longing for a Bukele. I say: be careful. That was Pinochet. There was security in those days. But the insecurity and terror came from the State, not from the criminal who walks the street.

Q. Do you find in these countries the same racism that we reproach the United States?

R. I insist and I say it, in Chile we are very racist. There we call it classism, but class is determined by color. Also in countries like Brazil. Are you going to tell me that class is not determined by race there? Clear! In Columbia too. Who runs the country? Those of European descent.

Q. Exile has been one of his great themes. She assures that with him the past is erased.

R. That happened to me in Venezuela. I thought it was someone in Chile because it had a television program, because it did theater, it published in the magazine Paula very successful and people knew me. I arrived in Venezuela and all that was erased. It didn’t help. When I came to the United States it was different because I was already a writer and had three books published. I no longer came to clean latrines. I also came here because I fell in love with an American, not following the American dream.

Q. She says that thanks to the pandemic, she no longer feels compelled to go to book fairs or autograph signings.

R. Before it was so hard to say no and now suddenly it’s super easy. First by age. Nobody expects that at 80 or 81 years old one walks like a circus dog from top to bottom. I also learned that it is not necessary. The last tour I did was in Europe. I went with my daughter-in-law because we are always together. We did 23 cities in 30 days on a daily plane. We came back so sick in February 2020 that I think I brought covid into this country. I promise.

Q. Don’t you lose touch with your readers?

R. If you look at my computer in the morning, you’re going to see a mess of hundreds of messages. People, apart from telling me what they think about a book or something I’ve said, consult me ​​as if I were some kind of oracle. A 25-year-old girl writes to me and tells me that she has a boyfriend who hits her. Not always, but she hits him. And I tell him to get out of that relationship at once, because these things never end there, they escalate until it kills you… A week later I receive a letter from the boyfriend and he tells me how dare I give him advice without having listened to the other party of history. That’s how all kinds of things come to me. People who have lost a child, who are looking for work or asking for money.

Q. Is it weird to become a stranger’s confidant?

R. I write about human relationships and emotions. That is universal. People connect with that, not so much with the story. There are books that I think are better, much better than others, where the story seems very powerful to me, and yet people connect with a secondary character or who knows. People tell me: “You changed my life.” I tell them that I did not change anything. I put into words what was already in you, what was in your mind and in your heart. Also, people who disagree with me don’t read my books. I’m preaching to the choir anyway.

Q. His son Nicolás says that he always answers the first email that is sent to him.

R. Always the first. Very rarely do I follow a correspondence. Very little because there are thousands of messages. I answer the first one because I visualize it as someone who has lent me a hand.

