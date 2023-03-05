They trolled her! Isabel Acevedo shared what her wedding with Rodney Rodney was like on social networks and users commented on her boyfriend’s resemblance to Chibolín.

Through their social networks, Isabella Acevedo confirmed that she married her boyfriend Rodney Rodríguez in a private ceremony. Let’s remember that the Peruvian who lives in the United States asked for her hand months ago and they finally said ‘yes’ at the altar on March 4, according to ‘Chabelita’ through a video posted on her official Instagram account. In this audiovisual, a detail that did not go unnoticed by users was the physical similarity between her now husband and the TV host Andrés Hurtado.

Users compare Isabel Acevedo’s husband with Andrés Hurtado

As seen in the video published by Isabel Acevedo, the wedding dress she used was a long one with sleeves, and he, for his part, wore an elegant blue suit. Rodney Rodríguez’s clothing would have been the reason why users confused him with Andrés Hurtado, since the presenter of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” usually uses this type of suit in his programs.

“I thought it was Chibolín, seriously”, “For a moment I thought it was Chibolín, really”, “He looks like Chibolín”, “I thought it was Chibolin with his daughter. Cute”, “Is it Chibolín?”, “Congratulations, Andrés Hurtado (Chibolín)”, “I swore it was Andrés Hurtado (Chibolín)”, were some of the comments below the post.

Followers of Isabel Acevedo ask her to ignore the negative comments

Just as there are detractors, Isabel Acevedo also has people who support her; They asked her to turn a deaf ear to her criticism and enjoy her marriage with Rodney Rodríguez. “It’s not about the physique (…) This man gave you emotional stability, Isabelita, you deserve this and much more God bless this beautiful union”, “Comments regarding the physique are cancelled, she radiates happiness, it seems that he She treats her like her queen, how we all would like to be treated, well, not the j… and long live beautiful love, the kind that makes women shine and flourish”, are the comments that her followers wrote.