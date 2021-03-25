Isabel Acevedo is going through a good time in her career as a model and dancer, as she was announced by the orchestra Free zone as the next protagonist of the video clip of “Your bad love”, the first song of the group made up of the singers Angelo Fukuy, Jonathan Rojas, José Antonio Orejuela and Gian Carlos Silva.

“I am super happy, it is a privilege to be with these guys who are great singers, we are going to do a great job so that you all enjoy,” said the popular ‘Chabelita’, in conversations with Santi Lesmes, for the program En boca de everybody.

“I can’t stop laughing with them, it’s super fun. Imagine Angelo, Jonathan, they are death, “said the young influencer when asked about her experience working with artists.

In this way, the long-awaited news that all fans of the Zona Libre orchestra expected was consolidated. Isabel Acevedo had expressed her desire to work on a new video clip with the cumbiamberos, after starring in the song “You are pisao ‘” by the Great International Orchestra.

“Get ready because we have a super bombshell news for you, we are very happy and this is a preview of what is coming with this video clip,” commented the ‘Gatito de la cumbia’.

To end, Isabel acevedo announced that he will soon be launching the challenge of “Your bad love” for the TikTok platform.

