More recharged than ever. Isabel acevedo She is already working on her next projects for her beauty salon after spending a short vacation in Brazil. As usual, the dancer always shares her day-to-day life or new proposals to return to television with her followers. On this occasion, netizens were astonished with the new publication of the winner of Queens of the show.

Through her official Instagram account, the businesswoman shared some photographs in which she exposed her back. But that was not all, since a new tattoo with the word “love” was made on one of his ribs.

Likewise, the dancer left a curious message next to the posted image: “Love is a secret that the eyes cannot keep.” The post has received positive comments from its followers. “Beautiful photo. A work of art “,” Beautiful phrase, friend. A hug “,” Your tattoo looks beautiful, Isabel, “wrote some.

Isabel Acevedo got a new tattoo on her body. Photo: Isabel Acevedo / Instagram.

Happy dancer after teaching salsa classes in the United States

The businesswoman was highly praised by her followers, who saw her teaching salsa classes in English in the North American country. In addition, the dancer spoke with an exciting message. “Thanks to Salsa con candela for giving me the opportunity to share this class with a lot of rhythm and flavor. It was a nice experience and I thank everyone who participated. Many more surprises very soon! ”.

Isabel Acevedo taught salsa classes in English. Photo: Isabel Acevedo / Instagram.

Isabel Acevedo talks about her plans to return to television

After passing through Reinas del show and being a guest on some América TV programs, Isabel Acevedo does not lose hope of receiving proposals to return to the small screen. “While waiting for proposals, I don’t despair, they always call me for something,” said the famous ‘Chabelita’ in an interview with El Popular.