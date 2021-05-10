Isabel Acevedo confirmed that she took advantage of her trip to the United States to receive the vaccine against COVID-19. During a conversation with the program En boca de todos, she was happy and relieved to have been able to immunize herself against the disease that has generated a health crisis in the world.

The dancer and model contacted the América Televisión space to present her apartment live in Miami, but Tula Rodriguez He decided to ask him about his health and if he had been able to access the doses in that city.

“Yes, Tulita. My priority on this trip was the vaccine; that’s why I came here to get vaccinated . Just yesterday was my last vaccine, the second dose. I already have both, ”said the businesswoman in the cosmetic industry.

Given the congratulations of the cast of the magazine, Isabel Acevedo decided to explain why she chose to travel to inoculate herself against the coronavirus: “I am very exposed, I am always in the (beauty) salon. My father, thank God, has already been vaccinated, only my mother is missing ”.

Isabel Acevedo starred in the first video of the Zona Libre orchestra

Angelo Fukuy’s new group released the video clip of their first unreleased song on April 22, for which they recruited the dancer as the lead. Isabel Acevedo made her debut as an actress in this musical production called “Tu mal amor” and surprised by recreating a kiss with singer Jonathan Rojas.

“I am super happy, it is a privilege to be with these guys who are great singers. We are going to do a great job for all of you to enjoy, “said the businesswoman about the opportunity to work alongside the Cumbiamberos.

