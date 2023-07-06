Isabella Acevedo is a popular dancer who became known in the Peruvian show business after becoming a couple of christian dominguez in 2017, after both participated in “The big show”. His relationship at that time was highly criticized, since the cumbiambero was still with Karla Tarazona. Years later, they separated and ‘Chabelita’ found love again in rodney rodriguez, whom he married for separate property in the United States.

Below, we tell you how the couple met and more details about their marriage abroad.

How did ‘Chabelita’ and her husband, Rodney Rodríguez, meet?

As Isabel Quevedo revealed, she met her current husband at a party in 2021. Likewise, shortly after their relationship began, the dancer still lived in Peru and spent her time traveling to the US to visit her partner.

“We met last year in Miami, at a party. We had a mutual friend. I saw him and I was hiding because he is Peruvian (…). He lives there, and we are going to travel. I am traveling now to spend the 14th right now. I am coming to Peru for a week and I’m leaving for another week,” he said.

Isabel Acevedo organized a private wedding with her now husband Rodney Rodríguez. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Isabel Acevedo

Why were Isabel Acevedo and Rodney Rodríguez married for separate property?

‘Chabelita’ and Rodney were married in March 2023 and, through the television space hosted by Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Valeria Piazza and Giselo, the couple revealed more details about their wedding. One of the most striking was that their marriage was for separate property.

“Here this is a topic that is used a lot (marrying for separate property), so here (the United States) they do it that way. Here it is normal,” explained the dancer’s partner.

Christian Domínguez’s ex-partner also justified this response: “What happens is that he has his things, I have my own things and, when we are together, we are going to buy a house together, but from there our things come together what we do together.”

Isabel Acevedo: how old is the popular Chabelita?

In 2021, in a video for her Instagram account, the popular Chsbelita revealed that she was 27 years old at the time. Currently, Christian Dominguez’s ex-partner would be 29 years old.

