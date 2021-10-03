Isabel Acevedo and Gabriela Herrera left the Reinas dance floor from show 2 to face off in a gastronomic versus in My mom cooks better than yours, along with Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi. The dancers shared a fun sequence in the company of their mothers in the GV Producciones format.

In the preview broadcast on the screens of América TV, the participants of the Gisela Valcárcel they said everything. “Nothing happens, here come the strong ones,” said Doña Rosita, mother of ‘Chabelita’.

For its part, Gabriela herrera She said she was sure to win the competition. “I have already beaten him before, we can beat him now,” he pronounced.

The duel of the dancers will be broadcast this Sunday, October 3 at 7:00 pm on América Televisión. In social networks, many of his fans were eager to see the expected gastronomic showdown.

Fifth gala of Queens of show 2 is suspended

Queens of the show was not broadcast live this Saturday, October 2 due to positive cases in the production of the show. Gisela Valcárcel appeared on the screen to give a message explaining the reasons for this suspension.

“Today we will not present a regular program. This is a special moment. I wanted to tell you that a few days ago part of the team was diagnosed and tested positive for COVID-19, “said the driver.

“We will not go on the air because we said this week that the human comes first; and when television is made, one must think as a company as well. Companies are made by humans and in our company the most important thing is us, each of us who do the show ”, he added.