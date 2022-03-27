Happy! Elizabeth Acevedo, after publicly apologizing to Karla Tarazona for her affair with Christian Domínguez, she wastes no time and shares various moments with her current partner Rodney Rodríguez. After the controversy with the leader of the “Great International Orchestra”, ‘Chabelita’ undertook a trip to the interior of Peru.

The dancer shared some romantic photos with her followers on her official Instagram account, in which she can be seen hugging the businessman. In addition, she pointed to the Colca Valley as the place where she was located. “For the stories to live”he described in his post.

Likewise, the businesswoman received the support of her followers, among whom Angelo Fukuy’s comment appeared. “As always, wonderful my beautiful cat. Congratulations,” the singer wrote. “You dropped that backpack that you carried for so long. God bless your relationship” and “Beautiful couple, no longer give importance to the past that brings nothing good”, other users pointed out.

Isabel Acevedo happy on her trip with her boyfriend Rodney Rodríguez. Photo: Isabel Acevedo/Instagram.

Dancer cries when talking about her romance with Christian Domínguez

The businesswoman appeared on the set of Magaly Medina, on March 24, where she spoke about the end of her relationship with Christian Domínguez. “I loved him, I was in love to believe him everything I have believed him. I’m done with him; What’s more, my mom was there. I said: ‘So far no more’”, she revealed. “I checked his phone and he was shaking. I remember that and I get upset because it was horrible, I said: ‘This is wrong, I have to get away from this’. I lived doubting him for the last few months and I talked about it with a relative of his at the time, ”she added through tears.

Isabel Acevedo regrets her relationship with Christian Domínguez

On March 25, Isabel Acevedo was on the “Amor y fuego” program to clarify details of the latest controversy starring alongside Christian Domínguez. At one point, the influencer regretted having started an affair with the singer. “Have you realized that karma exists?” Gigi Miter asked. “Yes, in any case, karma exists, suddenly I am paying the consequences of my mistake of having been with him,” said “Chabelita”.