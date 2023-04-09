Isab Priolo one step away from the sale to Goi Energy

The decision is expected on Tuesday at the next Council of Ministers. After three months of meetings, analyzes and checks, the government will decide the fate of the second largest Italian refinery, la Isab of Priolo, in the province of Syracuse. And the indiscretions of ministerial sources leak that it will be a go-ahead with very strict prescriptions.

Indeed, the government wants to commit Goi Energywho signed a promise to buy with Lukoilto an industrial plan that guarantees environmental and employment commitments, but above all that Transfigurethe oil distribution giant, ensures supplies for at least 10 years and traced in order to avoid in every way that the crude comes from sanctioned countries, in particular Russia.

But let’s take a step back. It was January 9 when the Russian Lukoil – bound by European Union sanctions – announced that it had reached a binding agreement with the Greek-Israeli-Cypriot consortium GOI Energy, in partnership with the oil giant Trafigura, for the sale of the entire site. The offer of Goi would have been the most advantageous from an economic point of view and from a guarantee on the future of the site.

In fact, Priolo is not just any industrial complex. It is one of the most important industrial areas for the supply of oil: the government itself formalized its strategic importance with a dpcm last February 4th. Precisely the strategic importance has made it necessary to request – from the Government – more information in the field of employment protection, investments for the development of the area and reconversion greens of the Sicilian industrial site. Not only that, the government has scrutinized all the links of Goi and its investors, not finding any Russian presence, as aired in recent weeks by some press sources.

