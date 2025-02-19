

Isaac Romero He goes through one of his best weeks in the season. The goal he made to Valladolid He was the first of the four scored during this season (three in the League and one in the Copa del Rey) that allowed his team to take the victory. The striker contributed to one of the four, but surely he was the most spectacular of all, with a left launch that slipped through the squad. Therefore, the League itself has decided to nominate the goal of the Sevillista as one of the three best during the month of February.

The other two nominees are the Betic Perraud (Goal before him Athletic) and the player of Celtic Fran Beltrán (Both against your own Betis). He had not touched Isaac to savor this kind of bonuses from his club or competition. The Sevillist striker is not having his best season. Although he is having and generating many Goal occasionsLebrijano too Fallón is being shown before the opposite goal, what he is doing lower your performance.

It has been so that the club, both for Replace Iheanacho for its very low level as for provide competition to the post of Center front of the team, hired Akor Adams in the winter marketalthough the Nigerian has not had many opportunities to demonstrate, since After debuting in Getafe he fell injured And it will still be a few weeks older.