02/20/2025



Updated at 8:00 p.m.





The duel against Valladolidin addition to three very necessary points, it also served to Isaac Romero will return to the path of triumph almost two months later. To the striker of Seville He is hard to see goal this season, but his goal before the break last Sunday was crucial for the future of the game: «It was an important victory for the team, because it helps us stay there at the top. Personally, happy to collaborate with a goal and work, like all matches. Now, focused on Monday, that we go there for all, for the second consecutive victory of this year; Surely the fans will be with us as every game so that everything goes well ».

Regarding his third goal in LaLiga of this course, Lebrijano has admitted that he has been working hard to score again: «The goal means a lot, because I come from a section of LaLiga in which I stopped scoring goals again, but I tried do everything possible to help the team in other aspects; This week I have helped with goal and hopefully now the streak will continue again ».

Isaac has been the protagonist of the act that Sevilla has held on Thursday in the shopping center of the Arcos of the Hispanic capital. The striker has come to the event together with José Ángel Carmona and Kike Salas and has attended the media before the next meeting against Mallorca. On his contribution to the team, the attacker has admitted that “he only wants to help” the group: “I’m going to do everything possible to try to achieve the maximum possible goals, to help the team and that we are at the top as we deserve ; From here at the end of the year we will talk and see how many I have put ».

In addition, Isaac wanted to value the actions of her quarry companions: «We have many songwriters; It is true that it is a very young team, with a young age with this year, but hey, the Canteranos, such as those who are coming from the subsidiary, we try to help as much as possible, because for us the club is the biggest and the greatest We try to leave everything in the field, both we and those of the subsidiary. I am very happy for Juanlu, because it is true that he had not had so many opportunities, but when the time has come, he has taken advantage of it with two goals, with work and more assistance. Happy for my partner, for my friend and nothing, to continue like this and continue working ».









And he wanted to encourage the classmates who are debuting with the first team: «I am super happy that they come to help us; I also come from there from the subsidiary and I know what it costs to reach the first team. All I have to tell them is that they work as they are doing and that they trust them ».

Isaac has made a Call to fill the Sánchez-Pizjuán: «The fans helps us get the maximum in each game because they go and support us on each site, like this week in Valladolid. The only thing I wanted to ask them is that Monday are there with us all who can, because since it is Monday, because everyone will not be able, but well, tell them that, that they are the number 12 for us and that we want to have The support of them, because without them each party is not the same ». In fact, Sevilla has put the tickets for this duel at reduced prices to get the full.

“The club deserves to be up”

Questioned by him Team objectivehe did not want to rule out anything: «In the end we are going to match; Every week you can give a different game, but we are going to do everything possible, we will try to get the highest possible points to be where this club deserves, which is above ».

Isaac has also valued the change of systems from two to a striker: «Last year was Youssef with me and it is true that we understood each other very well; It is different to play with two strikers, because they help you work and in many things, but this year I have had to be alone for the moment and well, I am happy, I try to do what the Mr. always asks me; It is what I have left this year and that is what I am working for it ».

And he has taken the opportunity to talk about his new partner in the lead, Akor Adamswhich has not yet been able to play a game in conditions for an injury: «I want to trust that it will be soon to help us in the remainder of the season; Personal happy with him and I hope he is soon ».

Lebrijano has assured that he is the only team striker does not give him “neither pressure nor tranquility” and that he is aware that “I have to win it; No one has helped me win the position ».

Finally, the Sevilla player has valued the decision of his companions Juanlu, Badé and Lukebakio to reject different offers in this winter market: «They are great players; It is normal for all markets to arrive for them and for more players; In the end Sevilla is the one who has given us the opportunity; We are in a project that looks very good this year and we are growing here, because we come from below. They have given us the opportunity and we have nothing left to leave everything for the club ».