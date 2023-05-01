Chivas has signed one of the best short tournaments in the entire history of the club and it is expected that the Verde Valle team can fight in the best possible way with the great candidates for the Liga MX title. In the words of their coach, Paunovic, they do not consider themselves inferior to anyone and it is known that they have the conditions to fight with dignity with any rival they come across in the kill or be killed stage of Mexican soccer.
To this day, everyone within Chivas is focused on the present of the club and on what they can do in May that could well write a new great chapter in the history of the Verde Valle team. But at the managerial level, Fernando Hierro is already analyzing the way forward for the summer market, where everything indicates that Guadalajara will make moves looking for new faces to improve opportunities. But before thinking about signings, the club must define its discards and one of them could Isaac Brizuela.
People inside Chivas report that the ‘Cone’ no longer has the same sporting weight in the club as it did years ago. In the same way, he leaves many doubts to the sports area and the coaching staff, since it is a fact that in recent tournaments he has suffered an enormous number of injuries, which have cost him the starting position. His contract ends in December of this year, and not only does the renewal look complex, but the club is also evaluating a departure this summer.
#Isaac #Brizuela #list #Chivas #descrtes #summer #market
Leave a Reply