profileThe fugitive Isaac B. escaped the dance twice in Turkey, on Sunday the right-hand man of ‘Bolle Jos’ Leijdekkers was arrested after all. An attempt to smuggle him out of the country in a hunt failed. How did the 29-year-old Rotterdammer, nicknamed ‘de Bom’, quickly rise from petty criminal to this crucial role in the underworld?
Adrianne de Koning, Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
20:02
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Isaac #B.s #escape #plan #Turkey #fails #hand #wanted #Bolle #Jos
Leave a Reply