Isaac B., former right-hand man of ‘Bolle Jos’ Leijdekkers, is extradited to the Netherlands. The High Court in Istanbul decided this on Friday. The Rotterdammer, who still has to serve hefty prison sentences in both the Netherlands and Belgium, denied that he had tried to escape three weeks earlier: “I just wanted to get my phone.”
Chiel Timmermans
