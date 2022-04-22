isaac and nora They are considered the most important, tender and transversal French youth duo in the world. And this May 27 and 28, it will be presented for the first time in our country in the cities of Arequipa and Lima, respectively, to offer a very intimate show to the delight of all its Peruvian followers.

As part of his tour Latin & Love Tour, the producer of the FestiAutor event, in partnership with Clandestine Productions, announced that the presentation in Arequipa will take place at the Fénix Theater. For its part, the closing concert for the Lima public will take place at the Colegio Santa Ursula. Both locations can now be purchased on the Joinnus platform.

As you remember, a couple of years ago Isaac and Nora, 13 and 10 years old respectively, along with their father Nicolás, went viral on social networks thanks to an improvised recording of the Havana song ‘Veinte años’. The version was a total hit, to the point that this video has more than 6.5 million views to date.

The first approach they had with our country was with the song “Let nobody know of my suffering”, also known as “Amor de mis Amores”. The particularity of this theme is that it is composed in the rhythm of a Peruvian waltz by the Argentine Ángel Cabral. The lyrics are by Enrique Dizeo. In the video, which registers more than 5 million reproductions, Issac plays the trumpet, the father accompanies on the guitar and the center in all the videos is the sweet voice of Nora.

His musical repertoire will feature songs by Julio Jaramillo, Luis Demetrio, María Teresa, Agustín Lara, among other artists . Hello Peru. We are very happy to announce that we are going to visit your beautiful country”, was the message that little Nora left before the show.

It must be taken into account that both shows will respect the biosecurity protocols proposed by the Government. It is required to present a vaccination card and the obligatory use of a double mask for the duration of the concert. The entry of minors is allowed, accompanied by a family member.