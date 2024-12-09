Some images show the youth player addressing someone on the Madrid team’s bench after Griezmann’s goal



12/09/2024



Updated at 11:12 p.m.





He Sevilla FC suffered a major setback this Sunday. García Pimienta’s team lost to Atlético de Madrid with a goal Griezmann in extra time after leading 1-3 at the hour mark.

One of the outstanding footballers in the match played at the Metropolitano was Isaac. The Sevilla striker once again scored his team’s second goal. The youth player, who started at the start, was substituted shortly before Atlético de Madrid’s fourth and final goal.

The tension in the last moments was high, as can be seen in the images published by DAZN. In them, a commotion is observed in the area of ​​​​the benches. You can see in the sequence Isaac, once substituted, address someone located in the Atlético de Madrid substitutes’ area saying “shut up, you’re stupid.”