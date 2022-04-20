A. NOGUEROL The Ship of Avila Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:32



Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 1,004 people last year. Compared to 2019, the number of fatalities is reduced by 9% and mobility by 8%. According to the figures that he shuffles

DGTCompared to 2019, there was a 22% decrease in fatalities in frontal collisions and a 7% decrease in deaths in road exits, even so, these continue to be the most frequent type of accident with 39% of deaths. And speeding is behind a high percentage of these accidents. Various studies have shown that having an adequate speed in the vehicle could prevent up to a quarter of deaths in road accidents.

For this reason, among other measures, new vehicles approved in Europe from 2022, and new ones sold from 2024, must have an ISA intelligent speed assistant, which warns the driver when he exceeds the legal limits.

This intelligent speed system is deactivatable and does not permanently limit speed. According to the DGT, the ISA uses the traffic sign recognition system in order to read the speed limits of the road on which we are driving. This information passes to the adaptive cruise control so as not to exceed said limit and modify the speed automatically.

This intelligent speed system, according to its manufacturers, has a margin of error of 10% regarding complex situations such as adverse weather, sections of works or even parallel roads. That is why the driver will always have the last word, that is why the system is deactivatable. However, the long-term goal of the DGT is to always remain active.

However, the ISA system will not be the only mandatory safety assistant in 2024 or July 2022 for new homologated models. At the same time, innovative driving assistance systems will come into force, the purpose of which is to reduce the number of fatalities. These new systems are: the rear camera with Cross Traffic Detection, the Involuntary Lane Change Alert (LDW), the Fatigue and Drowsiness Detector, the Emergency Braking System, the Vehicle Lock with a breathalyzer or ‘alcolock’, a Black Box (EDR), as well as the Belt Alert in the rear seats, the Signal Detection System and the Adaptive Cruise Control.

Systems, one by one



ISA adapts the maximum speed of a vehicle to the limitations of the road and does not allow it to accelerate beyond what is allowed. The rear camera is nothing new in the market, a system that allows reversing to be carried out safely, being able to detect elements that remain in a blind spot; but with Cross Traffic Assist a vehicle can be seen from either side of the rear up to a distance of about 30 metres.

For its part, the LDW corrects the line of the car so as not to leave the lane; and the Fatigue and Drowsiness Detector emits a light signal on the instrument panel to warn that the driving time has been exceeded -two hours- without stopping. Emergency Braking automatically activates the brake to stop the car, minimizing the distance and reducing the risk of a rear-end or cornering collision.

The ‘alcolock’ will prevent drunk driving, although its pre-installation is only required; its installation will depend on the legislation of each country. On the other hand, the EDR records data on the vehicle and its occupants in order, in the event of an accident, to know what happened before -30 seconds of recording-, during and after -five seconds-. The Belt Alert system in the rear seats determines if a seat is occupied or if the belt buckle is properly closed. And if they are children, warn that the child restraint system (SRI) is properly adjusted.

Finally, the Sign Detection System is capable of detecting traffic signs in real time while driving to keep the driver informed; and the Adaptive Cruise Control regulates the speed at which you want to go, in addition to detecting the speed of the preceding vehicles to brake if there is not an adequate safety distance and maintain it.