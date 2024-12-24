Isa Pantoja has headed to New York with her husband, Asraf Beno, and with her son Alberto Isla, born from a previous relationship. The family is very excited about this trip, although they have encountered an unexpected problem that Isa has been quick to tell about on social media: the cold.

New York is a city that is usually snowy this month. Temperatures drop to below zero, making the cold almost an impediment to going outside, when you are sightseeing in particular.

Isa and her people have found the city at nine degrees below zero. That, together with the fact that she is pregnant with her second child, has meant that her physical discomfort due to the cold has been enormous.

In the rush, they left their suitcases at the hotel and went out to an NBA game so that the little one could enjoy without all the necessary clothing to combat the cold. When they arrived at the stadium the temperature was freezing and they were not wearing enough clothes.so Isa began to shiver uncontrollably.

“I mean, I’m brrrr (shivering) because I didn’t bring my thermal.”“I have it in my suitcase, but I haven’t worn it because we left the hotel in a rush and we’re in line (to enter the stadium)… I’m dying, it was snowing when we arrived,” she said while her husband said what he was doing. “tremendous cold,” he wrote on the networks.

They have also revealed what the tickets cost them. ($133 each) and food from the stands next to the stadium (85). Finally, the experience was great because the child had a great time. “We had a lot of fun and Alberto had a great time, he was amazed by the stadium,” he said. They saw it from row 14.

The Pantoja-Beno family has been to some museums in the city, such as Harry Potter and Lego, always thinking of the child.

The following days, Isa went out with different layers, to avoid the problem of the first day. And he has taken some precautions.“Buy lip balm because my lips get very dry here.” with the cold,” he added and told his first impressions of the Big Apple.