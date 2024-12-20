There is less than a week left until one of the most important days of the year takes place. Next Tuesday, thousands of families will gather to celebrate Christmas Eve. So, this Friday, Isa Pantoja has revealed what her plans are facing these Christmas holidays.

After having married Asraf Beno, Isabel Pantoja’s daughter has indicated in the Social Club of let’s see that both Christmas Eve and Christmas will be spent with her husband and son Alberto in New York.

In the case of New Year’s Eve, Isa has highlighted that she is “very happy and content” because she will spend this date with Asraf’s family: “For me, it is a huge pride and happiness that they come to spend the 31st with us. I am delighted that they are coming home and happy to receive my in-laws“.

Likewise, the young woman has explained how she feels not spending these dates with her mother: “Now I don’t feel the need to call my motherbut I remember, although every year I remember less and I have already admitted that they are not there. The memories come back to me less and less and I don’t feel so nostalgic for those Christmases in Cantora“.

“They were very authentic. It was a very nice celebration and more people came. It was an authentic Christmas and my mother liked it that day. They told me that Since my grandmother got sick, she no longer celebrates Christmas.“, said Isa Pantoja from the Telecinco set.