Isa Pantoja, Peruvian daughter of the singer Isabel Pantoja, gave an interview to a Spanish media, in which she made important revelations about her personal life and with the famous singer. The young television personality Spanish She opened her heart and told how it was the moment her mother told her that she was an adopted girl. However, she also exposed a lie that the 'Today I Want to Confess' interpreter told her about her biological parents, all of this when she was just a child.

How did Isa Pantoja find out that she was adopted?

In the midst of his statements to the program 'On Friday!', Telecinco of SpainIsa Pantoja told the moment when He found out that Isabel Pantoja was actually his adoptive mother. According to her story, it all started when at school one of her classmates told her that she was adopted: “I was seven years old and a girl at the British school I went to in Marbella told me that she was adopted, I didn't even know what that was.”

“That same day my mother came to my room and told me that she knew what they had told me at school and that she was going to tell me a story. She told me that I was a beautiful girl, that she came to meet me, and asked me if I would go with her, that since I was very small and didn't know how to speak (…) she looked at me, took me in her arms“he added

What lie did Isabel Pantoja tell Isa, her adopted daughter?

Another of the strong revelations made by the well-known daughter of Isabel Pantoja was that the Spanish singer had told her that her biological parents had died. However, this lie was debunked when, in 2015, the program 'Save me Deluxe' announced an exclusive interview with the woman who brought her into the world. This evidently took her by surprise and she confessed that if the woman in question had approached her when she was 18, perhaps he could have listened to her. However, despite discovering that the person who adopted her did not tell her the truth, she never reproached him for anything about herself.

“My mother was in prison. She calls me my representative and she tells me that in two days my biological mother will appear (on TV). She thought they weren't even alive, my mother told me that they had died. Then, I remember that she was in prison and she called me super worried about the issue, I told her not to worry because she is the only mother for me and the only family I know“he added.



