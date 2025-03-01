Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno They are living one of the happiest moments of their lives and that is, after several years trying, in just a few months They will welcome their first baby in common.

For the daughter of the tonadillera will be her second descendantsince 10 years ago he had little Albertito, son who was the result of his relationship with Alberto Isla and which has become one of the most special people for Asraf.

For its part, Isa is happy and excited and is carrying a calm and uncomplicated pregnancy, although both are “Very nervous and expectant“, as the model confesses.

After five months of gestation, the couple wanted to make public the revelation of the baby’s sex and share it live with the spectators, who have accompanied them throughout their love story. That is why they chose the program of Friday! To discover if they would be parents of a boy or a girl: “There came a time when I was lazy to do it Because we had taken so long … “, said Kiko Rivera’s sister.

“The idea of ​​gender revelation we liked and we were talking all night and as I liked, I wanted to do it that way,” he said in turn. “I want to know if he is a boy and girl but for me I would know the day of childbirth“He added.

The person in charge of communicating the news after talking with the gynecologist was Isa’s best friend, Germán, who I would launch yellow smoke if I were a girl and purple if they were a boy: “He is a person who has always accompanied me,” said Isabel Pantoja’s daughter.

Hugs and jumps in revelation

When the time came for revelation, both Isa and Asraf were placed in the center of the set between nerves and complicit smiles. It was then that they saw the purple smoke and knew that They expect a child between hugs and jumps. “I am very excited because I wanted it to be a child and Albertito too. I felt it, there was something that told me I was a boy,” he revealed,

Once the sex of their future son was known, the couple will get to work to choose a name, since the girl had it “clearer” unlike the child, for which They don’t “agree”: “Touch the most difficult. We will have to discuss,” said the couple.