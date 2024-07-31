Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 19:39

Energy transmission company Isa Cteep reported regulatory net income of R$425.6 million in the second quarter of this year, up 62.9% compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the company’s regulatory income was R$834.8 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to the same period in 2023.

The result mainly reflects the energization of two assets greenfield and the start of operations in 67 reinforcement and improvement projects in the last 12 months. In addition, the tariff adjustment for the 2023/2024 cycle had a positive impact, which brought as main variations the recomposition of the revenue from the Basic Network of the Existing System (RBSE), after the reprofiling of the financial component and updating of the Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

These events were partially offset, according to the company, by the variation between the RAP adjustment installments in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 cycles; the reduction of regulatory charges incorporated into gross revenue, in addition to the higher incidence of the variable installment.

“We remain very excited about the trend in the transmission sector, which will demand more lines that connect to consumption centers,” commented the CEO of Isa Cteep, Rui Chammas.

The company reported net revenue from April to June of R$1.112 billion, an increase of 24.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the sum of the first six months of the year, the company’s revenue totaled R$2.220 billion, an increase of 24.5% compared to the same period last year.

From April to June, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) totaled R$891.0 million, up 29.7% year-on-year. In the year to June, the company’s EBITDA totaled R$1.788 billion, up 25.4% year-on-year.

Net income calculated by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter totaled R$536.4 million, a 10.7% drop compared to the result seen a year earlier. In the year to June, the company’s IFRS profit was R$1.179 billion, a 12.6% reduction.

In the second quarter, Isa Cteep’s IFRS EBITDA totaled R$950.3 million, an amount 9.3% lower than that observed in the same period of 2023. Considering the first six months of 2024, IFRS EBITDA fell 8.6% and totaled R$2.051 billion.

Isa Cteep’s investments increased 69.6% in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2023, to R$640.2 million, mainly due to investments in greenfield projects Piraquê, Riacho Grande and Minuano, in addition to more investments in reinforcements and improvements. Considering the first six months of the year, the company invested R$891.8 million in projects that were tendered in transmission auctions, an increase of 100.9%.

The company’s net debt ended the first half of the year at R$9.321 billion, up 17.9% compared to the figure recorded at the end of 2023. Gross debt increased 23.6% in the period, to R$11.452 billion. According to the company, the increase is mainly due to new funding to cover investments.