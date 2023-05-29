Isa Barzizza she died at the age of 93. The famous actress and sidekick of Totò passed away in Palau, a small village in Sardinia, where she had lived for forty years. The announcement was made by the parish priest of her city.

Born in San Remo in 1929 and daughter of the conductor Pippo Barzizza and Tatina Salesi, Isa Barzizza was a famous Italian actress. The woman is famous in the world of entertainment and television, too, for having been there shoulder of Toto. The latter was her godfather and represented for her a great master of acting.

Isabella passed away at the age of 93 a Palau, the small village in Sardinia where he had lived for 40 years. To spread the sad announcement of his disappearance was the pastor of the city.

The career of Isa Barzizza

There career by Isa Barzizza began alongside important personalities such as Elsa Merini and Eduardo De Filippo. Although her father was against it, the woman gets it small roles. The climb to success began when she became one of the interpreters of magazine theater. The debut in the world of theater took place thanks to Erminio Macario. Among his shows we find “The boarders of San Babila”. In the same year she also starred in “Hamlet’s Follies”.

However, a key factor in his career was the special relationship with Totò. From the latter Isa learned the arts of acting. Totò considered the woman to have a fine muse and her right arm. Among theater show in which they collaborated together are “Once upon a time in the world” and “Bada che ti mangio”. With Totò also happened the debut in the world of cinema with “The two orphans” followed by another 10 films.