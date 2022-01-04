Zombie Army 4 could make his arrival on too Nintendo Switch, according to the PEGI classification which places it among the games for users aged 18. The Zombie Army Trilogy arrived on the hybrid console in March 2020, so it makes sense that developer Rebellion wants to bring the fourth installment, adding another campaign set in World War II in which “abominable occult enemies” are killed in a cooperative campaign of up to four players.

Zombie Army 4 was developed by the same team that made Sniper Elite 4, also on Switch. The big difference between Zombie Army and Left 4 Dead is perspective. The latter is a first person shooter, but the former is third person. Still, taking down zombies with friends is a fun time.

And what sets Zombie Army 4 apart from the trilogy that precedes it is its horde mode where you start with a random weapon and work your way up to getting bigger and better, surviving a steady stream of undead Nazis.

To date, there are still no official announcements, so all that remains is to wait for some information from the development team. We remind you that Zombie Army 4 is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Source: Nintendo Life