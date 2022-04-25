Home page World

Of: Vincent Bussow

Pro-Russian actors accuse Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of hiding assets worth billions. (Archive image) © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, is accused of hiding assets worth billions. Is there any truth to the allegations?

Kyiv – A new narrative is emerging in the information war between Russia and the West, which is arguably intended to discredit the President of Ukraine. Accordingly, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, who since the beginning of the Ukraine war reached a kind of hero status, hiding a fortune in the billions. Although the allegations stem from the Russian propaganda machine, there are indications of suspicious behavior regarding Zelenskyy’s finances. What’s wrong with the claim?

“Why is Zelenskyj a billionaire?” asks Lee Stranahan on Twitter. Stranahan, works for the state media of Russia and has since been labeled as “Russian state-controlled media” on the online platform. He regularly posts the “Z” symbol left behind by Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war and promotes Vladimir Putin’s narrative that Ukraine is controlled by Nazis. In reply to a user who disagreed with him, he justified his claim about Zelenskyj’s wealth with the words “Miami real estate”.

See also What is happening in Kazakhstan? Keys to understanding the crisis Government office President of Ukraine Date of birth January 25, 1978 Place of birth Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union

Ukraine: The questionable financial affairs of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The background to this claim is a story that has been spreading in pro-Russian circles for a long time. According to this, Zelenskyj is said to have accumulated $1.2 billion in offshore accounts during his presidency and bought a villa in Miami for $34 million. The allegation, which alludes to corruption, originated with a Ukrainian politician who was stripped of his mandate for spreading propaganda from Russia, news site International Business Times reports. There is no evidence to support the claim. Nonetheless, Zelenskyy has been involved in questionable financial matters in the past.

For example, the finances of the President of Ukraine were part of the Pandora Papers disclosures in 2021. The Guardian reported that Zelenskyy was in possession of several assets that he had not disclosed. Among them were shares in an offshore company as well as cars and real estate. The villa in Miami was not to be found here either.

Allegations against the President of Ukraine: How high is Zelenskyj’s fortune?

In the course of the allegations, the business magazine Forbes has now calculated how much Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fortune could actually be. Instead of over a billion, the author Matt Durot “only” gets 20 to 30 million dollars. This fortune is said to result from the cars and real estate mentioned, as well as shares in the company that was also responsible for Zelenskyj’s comedy series “Servants of the People”.

Even before the start of the Ukraine war, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny unveiled Vladimir Putin’s luxury palace on the Black Sea. (vbu)