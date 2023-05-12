The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrived, looked at the competition and said flatly that he aims at GOTY 2023. Okay, maybe we’re personalizing a bit too much, but considering the judgment of the worldwide press assigned to the Switch game, it seems that Nintendo’s work will be one of the most important Game of the Year contenders of major events, not least of The Game Awards .

Obviously it is too early to take the result for granted, but it is natural to wonder who are the other great competitors of this year. We are certain that for many, another name that could prove worthy of the GOTY is Starfield.

We’ve seen very little of Bethesda’s sci-fi epic, but should it reveal itself a new Skyrim (another winner of various GOTY), we would be faced with a game capable of entertaining fans for ten or more years, which is certainly no small thing. Of course, if it were a new Skyrim, it would be a 12 year old game and many may be disappointed.

So the question we want to ask you is: what would Starfield need to erase from everyone’s mind the idea that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the best game of the year?

To succeed in emerge forcefully, should Bethesda’s game turn out to be an incredible narrative-level adventure in your opinion? Or should it come up with such a large variety of character customizations that it really makes sense to be an “RPG”? Or again, could the sheer greatness of the adventure (and Starfield seems to be really huge, considering that we are talking about 1000 planets) could be what turns Bethesda’s game into everyone’s new obsession? Or finally, do you think that Starfield should propose some innovative game system that can change the paradigm of the genre?

In short, what is the feature that in your opinion would make everyone say “Starfield is a new starting point for the videogame medium”? Is a single great idea enough, or would it be better to have quality from every point of view without major innovations? Let’s talk about it.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.