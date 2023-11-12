More and more people in Colombia want to migrate to the United States looking for better job opportunities or better salaries, however, very few know that, Depending on the career studied, you can access residency in that country.



This document, also known as ‘Green card’, is one of the most requested by Latinos, as it allows them to study and work in the United States permanently.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Service, there are several professions or trades that can request this document and live permanently in the country.

First category:

Has extraordinary abilities in science, arts, education, business or sports You are a manager or executive of a multinational company and meet certain criteria. Is a prominent professor or researcher

Second category:

Has extraordinary abilities in science, arts, or business You are a member of a profession that requires an advanced degree (postgraduate) You want to obtain an exemption for reasons of national interest

Third category:

Skilled worker, that is, their employment requires a minimum of 2 years of training or work experience. Professional, meaning your job requires at least a U.S. bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent and you are a member of that profession. Non-skilled worker, that is, they will do tasks that require less than 2 years of training or experience.

What are the professions that can request a green card in the United States?

Business professionals: executives, managers or entrepreneurs. Healthcare professionals: doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and specialists. Engineering professionals: civil, mechanical, electrical engineers, among others. Technology professionals: computer programmers or systems analysts. Education professionals: teachers or researchers.

Can I be eligible for a green card just because of my profession?

No. Remember that the EB-2 visa is especially for professionals and workers who are requested in the United States and that the processing time may take longer. approximately 18 months.

Unlike other procedures, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services says that this document, also called a green card, is for those people who have worked in the country for five years or have worked for a certain period with permission.

Another requirement is to have a sponsor, or, in other words, your employer must request one. There, his boss will have to explain that there are not enough professionals for the job, so he must look for a foreigner.

