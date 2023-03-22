In the age of technology, when almost everyone has a cell phoneit is very important to be aware of cyberattacks, which is why Google has shared a list with more than a dozen smartphones that are the most vulnerable to being hacked.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the data collected by the “Statist” portalby 2021 there were more than 6 billion active cell phones around the world, a figure that is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

It is for this reason that criminals have also resorted to new technologies to continue committing crimes. Now, they have launched different types of electronic scams with which they have made billions of pesos.

Faced with this situation, Google has made public a list of the smartphones most likely to be hacked by cybercriminals, that is, outsiders could access these devices to extract information, be it personal or banking.

In this sense, the technological giant pointed out that the vulnerability that these cell phones have has to do with security problems that can lead to different inconveniences.

Below we will tell you all the models that have been identified by Google as being the ones with the highest risk of being hacked by cybercriminals.

Smartphone models most vulnerable to hacking

It is worth mentioning, first of all, that in the following comparison you will be able to find smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Pixel and Vivoand some companies have already indicated that they are working on it.

Now yes, these are the cell phone models that can be most easily violated:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos)

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M13

i live s16

i live s15

I live X30

I live X60

I live X70

pixel

pixel 7

In this vein, Google stated that the aforementioned cell phone models are vulnerable because they are equipped with an Exynos modem, a tool that has the purpose of controlling the WiFi connectionas well as mobile data, but at the same time makes devices more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Thus, the most famous search engine in the world recommends to the users of the mentioned smartphones that turn off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE).