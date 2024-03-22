The American visa is one of the documents with the greatest demand in Mexico, since it is the only way to legally enter the USA for different travel purposes.

And as if the number of people in the country who begin the process of the American document were not enough, after the pandemic Due to COVID-19, both United States Embassies and Consulates in Mexico presented long delays that reached up to two years to make an appointment.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, a couple of hours ago, the United States Embassy in Mexico announced through its official social networks that they will advance dates for 2024 to all those who already have an appointment for 2025 or 2026.

It is important to note that rescheduling the appointment only applies to the processing of the visitor visabetter known as B1/B2 tourist visa.

The institution explained since its publication on the platform Facebook that if you receive an email with an invitation to advance the visa appointment touristyou have to follow the instructions and choose an available date for this same 2024.

So now you know, constantly check your email inbox to find the message rescheduling the appointment for the visa and start planning your trip to the USA.