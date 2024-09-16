Have you ever wondered if your smartphone is secretly listening to your microphone conversations? In a world where technology is increasingly invasive, the privacy seems to be a thing of the past. But what really happens when we use our devices?

Recently, a leak revealed something disturbing: a partner of marketing from Facebook, Cox Media Group (CMG)introduced potential customers to an “active listening” software capable of capture data in real time from our conversations. Yes, you read that right. This software uses artificial intelligence to listen to what you say and then shows you relevant ads. Have you ever been talking about something and then seen an ad for that product? Maybe it’s not a coincidence.

How Active Listening Works

As it turns out, CMG has developed a software that uses the microphone of smartphones to collect voice data. This data is then combined with behavioral data to create targeted ads, aimed at those who are “ready to buy”. Among the clients of this service are prominent names such as Facebook, Google And Amazon. However, after the discovery, Google removed CMG from its “Partners Program”, and Meta launched an investigation to verify whether there were any violations of the terms of service.

Is all this legal?

The question we all ask ourselves is: It’s legal use this type of technology? Apparently, the answer is yes. CMG said in a now-deleted blog post that the practice is allowed, as long as users agree to the terms of service when downloading a new app. These terms, often long and complex, include clauses that allow the use of active listening software.

A disturbing future

This isn’t the first time CMG has come under fire for its use of questionable technology. Concerns have been raised in the past about the use of “active listening” for ad targeting. The recent revelations only confirm the fears of many users: our devices could be used to spy on us and collect personal information without our knowledge.

What can you do?

In such an alarming context, it is essential to take precautions to protect your privacy. Carefully check the permissions of the apps you download and try to avoid automatically accepting all the terms of service without reading them first. It is time to be more aware and defend our privacy.

This story should make you think: how much of your privacy are you willing to sacrifice to use your devices comfortably? It is a question that deserves a thoughtful answer.

