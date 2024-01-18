With a nasal spray you can easily and quickly get rid of your stuffy nose. That is, if you use it properly. Professor Anneclaire Vroegop examines seven nasal sprays that are available without a prescription. She explains the differences and health risks and provides a recipe for making your own nasal spray at home. “Because it can be done safer and much cheaper.”

#nose #blocked #Doctor #examines #nasal #sprays #recommends #safest #39I #call #horse #remedy39