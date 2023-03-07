The Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) has divided Dutch society into seven new social classes. Our BMI or how well we speak English now also determines our place on the social ladder.

The inequality in our society is great, according to the new study by the SCP. Moreover, the differences go much further than just the income that is earned. For example, it also makes a difference to your position in society who you know: are there people in your environment who can serve as a ‘wheelbarrow’ to get a better job? Whether they are handy and can repair something at your home?

Or take the question: where do you fit in? Are you good with computers and do you speak English well? Then you can quickly save yourself in today’s digital society. And who you are also matters: are you healthy or does your Body Mass Index (BMI) indicate that you are overweight? In the latter case you will die statistically sooner.

The SCP therefore has a clear message for the government: reducing inequality requires more than income policy. For example, the government must ensure that services can also be reached without internet. And those who are too sick or too old to go to school or work often benefit more from a project against loneliness than a retraining programme.

Working top layer

Number: 2.7 million (19.9 percent)

This is the group for whom almost everything goes well, and they think so themselves. Remarkably often they are called Sanne and Tim or have 'elite names' such as Floris and Charlotte. They give their life an 8.1. This class is on average the most highly educated and earns the most on average. In terms of wealth, they only have to tolerate the upper income earners. But otherwise they are mentally and physically healthy and often have minor children. And they mainly vote for the VVD, although D66 and GroenLinks are also popular.

Younger privileged

Number: 1.2 million (8.6 percent)

This relatively young group is at the forefront of everything, except in the economic field. A relatively large proportion are still studying or working in a flexible job and more than half are in debt. 97 percent live in a rented house. They are very fit, but consider themselves mentally fragile and give their life a 7.4. They have what it takes to join the working class: no one has a better command of English than they do and they are digitally very skilled. In elections, they relatively often vote GroenLinks, followed by D66.

Rent-earning upper layer

Number: 1.7 million (12.2 percent)

They are often already retired and are comfortable in their owner-occupied home. Almost one in five has a free capital of half a million euros. They rate their life with a 7.9. The majority are highly educated and they have a lot of contact with family, friends and neighbours. They often have traditional first names such as Aaltje and Johannes and they sometimes struggle with their computers. They faithfully go to the polls and often vote for the VVD or – to a lesser extent – CDA and GroenLinks.

Working middle class

Number: 3.4 million (24.9 percent)

The largest social class in the Netherlands scores average in almost every area. They often have secondary education and usually live in owner-occupied houses with their children. Almost all of them are working, usually with a permanent contract as an employee. They know relatively few people in influential positions that can help them advance in life. They give their life a 7.5. They vote for many different parties, although the VVD is a light favourite.

Low-skilled retirees

Number: 2.5 million (18.1 percent)

The average oldest of the seven groups. Three out of four have only completed primary school or a course at lower or lower secondary vocational education level. They are often called Willem or Maria and usually live in owner-occupied houses. They have little debt, but also do not have large assets. They rate their happiness in life with a 7.7. They have good ties with family, neighbors and friends, although their lifestyle is not always healthy. Only a third has a healthy weight. In elections they often vote for CDA, PvdA and 50Plus.

Insecure workers

Number: 1.4 million (10.0 percent)

No other group gives its life such a low score: a 6.3. These are people with low self-esteem, who are more likely to suffer from gloomy feelings. They also become unemployed more often and if they do have a job, it is often as a temporary worker or self-employed person. On average, they have 900 euros in their savings account. They are often called Mark and Laura, although Fatima and Mohamed also occur. One in three has a non-Western migration background. They don't always vote, but when they do go to the polls, PVV, SP and GroenLinks are favorites.

Precariat

Number: 860,000 (6.3 percent)

Literally, this name is a combination of precarious and proletariat. It is a group, often single and female, who are retired or unemployed without looking for work. Almost half have only completed primary school and almost all of them live in rented accommodation. 70 percent are (severely) overweight and the social network is small. Still, they give their lives a passing grade of 6.8. In elections, they mainly vote for the PvdA and to a lesser extent for PVV and CDA.

