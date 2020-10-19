PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: So far under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Narendra Modi government has transferred Rs 93000 crore to the bank account of 11 crore farmers of the country. Till date, six installments of 2000 have been released out of crores of rupees 6000 per year. The seventh installment is now due by November. If you have registered your name under the scheme, then you can check your name in the latest list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi sitting at home. The way to check name in the list is very easy.

Easy steps to view online in the list

– Visit the website pmkisan.gov.in.

– View the menu bar on the home page and go to ‘Farmer’s Corner’ here.

– Click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ link here.

After this, enter your state, district, sub-district, block and village details

– After filling this, click on Get Report and get the complete list

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: If installment is not coming, do it immediately

Important changes in plan: holdings limit over

When the scheme was informally launched on 24 February 2019, it was written in the terms of its eligibility that only those who have 2 hectares (5 acres) of cultivable farming will be benefited. Modi government has removed the limit of holdings from it. In this way, its profit has been increased from 12 crore to 14.5 crore farmers. The plan is affected by December 2018. It is estimated that by November this year, the total assistance amount will increase to more than one lakh crore rupees.

Check your account like this

– First go to the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

– Here you will get the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side

– Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option here. A new page will open here.

– On the new page, choose one of the options from Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number.

– Fill in the number of the option you have selected. After this, click on Get Data.

– After clicking here, you will get information about all transactions. That is, when did the installment come into your account and which bank account was credited.

– You will also find information related to the sixth installment.

– If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that the process of fund transfer has started. This installment will be transferred to your account in a few days.

Now making Kisan Credit Card very easy, special facility for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi