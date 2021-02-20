Have you ever wondered what internet connection speed you need? If the answer is yes, I recommend that you take a look at this guide, where we analyze, in a simple and clear way, what minimum we had to meet to perform certain tasks optimally.

Today, however, we want to delve into this issue through three typical assumptions that represent, together, the majority of Internet users, and that will help us understand, in a clear and precise way, if our internet connection speed is sufficient for the needs we have.

The list that we saw in the guide that we have linked in the first paragraph is sufficient for scenarios with a single user, and a single device. The concurrence of several users, or of multiple devices, can significantly affect our Internet connection, and therefore we must bear in mind that the speed must be higher to maintain a good user experience.

What Internet connection speed is sufficient? Three typical examples

Let’s go with the first case, a family of three that uses the Internet connection simultaneously most of the time, and on a daily basis, to perform complex tasks, including 4K multimedia content playback and online gaming.

Well, for a scenario of that type, quite common today, the speed of our Internet connection should be at least 100 Mbps to ensure a fully optimal user experience. With a lower speed we could have various problems, so take that into account.

We now go to another simpler example, a single person who lives in an apartment and who uses his Internet connection with a single device at the same time. It connects daily, plays multimedia content in streaming with 4K resolution and plays online. This profile would suffice with a 50 Mbps connection.

We go for the last example, that of an office that has five workers. Everyone uses the Internet at the same time, but only to do basic tasks (mail and web browsing). In this case, with a 25 Mbps connection we would have more than enough to have a good experience.

Not sure how fast your Internet connection is? Well, don’t worry, in this article we explain all you have to do to discover it easily, effortlessly and without putting your computer at risk.

