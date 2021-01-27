Brand Studio for Pampers

Starting from the premise of love, respect and non-punitive limits as central axes of the respectful upbringing of children, Pampers invites us to reflect and think about one of the most important milestones in child development and upbringing of children: the famous time to ditch the diapers.

In this sense, the company proposes a respectful and attentive approach to the uniqueness of each child. Toilet training, for example, is a multidimensional process that encompasses neurobiological, emotional, psychological and social aspects. Hence the complexity of this milestone.

As a first reflection, we must bear in mind that chronological time, proposed as universal, does not exist. That more than 24 months of life have passed, does not imply that a child is ready to control a circuit as complex as urination and defecation, just as 12 months have passed does not mean that everyone has to walk. Never more appropriate the phrase “each child is a world”.

It is also important to say that reading the signs of childhood behaviors is not always easy. A factor that negatively influences this issue is the lack of connection between adult caregivers and children, many times conditioned by myths and social sayings which are just myths. This often leaves children feeling pressured, and it is very overwhelming for adults.

One of the signs that could indicate that it is ready is that the diaper appears dry at night. Although be careful, this is not always the case.

For all this, use reliable information and digestible, it has to be priority. Not only children have a job ahead of them when they face the challenge of navigating stages, but also adult caregivers accompanying them.

It is key to read, wait, accompany away from insistence, promote comfortable frameworks for them to rehearse autonomy and delve into useful and respectful information about the particularities of each child. Always from respect and love.

How do you know when you are ready to put down diapers?

Let’s get concrete. One of the signs that could indicate that it is ready is that the diaper appears dry at night. Which means that they have been able to retain for many hours. In any case, it does not always happen in the same way with everyone, nor is it a necessary condition that determines that it is ready.

It is important to consider that if you are going through a special emotional situation, those life situations that demand more of us than others such as moving, separation of parents, birth of a baby brother, may not be the ideal time to add another change. It is not decisive, nor is it the same with everyone, but it is worth taking it into account.

