At least, that’s what many people think. If your car is dirty, you must be a scumbag yourself.

Yes, it’s research time again. And we like that, because ‘if it has been researched, then it is true’. And to continue with that, so we have an investigation. And that’s about dirty cars.

Insurer Allianz Direct has investigated what we think about people who drive dirty cars. And ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t matter what we grumble to you. The dogs don’t like it, we could also say.

Almost 40% of Dutch people think that if your car is dirty, you should too bastard are…

So this man is certainly not a scumbag… Right? Or is he just trying to disguise it?

Is your car dirty? Then you’re a bastard too

And that’s not all, the same percentage of the almost 1,200 respondents indicate that they do not want to get into a dirty car if they are offered a lift. But that could be a problem, since the Dutch love to drive around in a dirty car…

On the other hand, 1 in 5 Dutch people know that their car is dirty, but indicate that they are a bit ashamed of the optical condition of their car. We call them people with self-knowledge.

And now the question you knew was coming. What do you think? Do you immediately consider someone whose car is dirty to be a scumbag? And how is the hygiene of your car? Do you wash it often, or do you really not care how you drive? Or are you a cleaner and do you also clean the inside every day?

We are already looking forward to the terms ‘washing glove’, ‘scratch street’, ‘swirls’ and ‘lukewarm soapy water’ in the comments, so please fire away!

