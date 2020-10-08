Are you not using fake Aadhaar somewhere and because of this, even after applying in many government schemes, you are not getting the benefit of it? You are shocked to hear fake Aadhaar but it is true that Aadhaar can also be fake. We are not saying this, rather UIDAI, the authority that deals with Aadhaar services. UIDAI says that every 12 digit number is not Aadhaar. It is quite possible that you have been told a fake number in the name of the Aadhaar number. Therefore, the authority provides the facility to verify any Aadhaar number.
Whether your Aadhaar card is real or fake, now you will be able to find it with one click. UIDAI has given this facility on the website https://resident.uidai.net.in/aadhaarverification. By filling the Aadhaar number in it, it will be known whether the Aadhaar number they have received is correct or not. There will also be a record of 10 years difference in the age of the Aadhar card holder. You can check the real-fake basis like this ….
- Go to the official website www.uidai.gov.in. Apart from this, you can also directly visit https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.
- After this, click on the Aadhaar Verify Aadhaar number in the Aadhaar Services section of My Aadhaar segment.
- Here an Aadhaar verification page will open, you will see a Text Box where you have to enter your Aadhaar number.
- After clicking Verify, if the 12 digit number you have entered is actually an Aadhaar number and has not been deactivated, then the status of your Aadhaar number being present and operational will show on the website.
- With this, your complete details will be below, while the number will be fake, the invoice will come by writing the Aadhaar number.
