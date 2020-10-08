Are you not using fake Aadhaar somewhere and because of this, even after applying in many government schemes, you are not getting the benefit of it? You are shocked to hear fake Aadhaar but it is true that Aadhaar can also be fake. We are not saying this, rather UIDAI, the authority that deals with Aadhaar services. UIDAI says that every 12 digit number is not Aadhaar. It is quite possible that you have been told a fake number in the name of the Aadhaar number. Therefore, the authority provides the facility to verify any Aadhaar number.

Whether your Aadhaar card is real or fake, now you will be able to find it with one click. UIDAI has given this facility on the website https://resident.uidai.net.in/aadhaarverification. By filling the Aadhaar number in it, it will be known whether the Aadhaar number they have received is correct or not. There will also be a record of 10 years difference in the age of the Aadhar card holder. You can check the real-fake basis like this ….