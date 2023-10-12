Television in Colombia marked a milestone in 1999 with the soap opera ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, the most successful – according to the Guinness Book of Records – and acclaimed on social networks. Now, the surprising claim arises that this iconic production, which is also well known in Peru, may not be as original as believed.

The plot, written by Fernando Gaitán, follows the story of Beatriz Pinzón Solanoan intelligent young woman who falls in love with her boss, Armando Mendoza, despite being considered ugly. However, from Mexico, the theory is raised that the famous Colombian soap opera could be a copy. Next, we will tell you what it is about.

Is ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ a copy of ‘My Secretary’?

The statements of Cesar Bono, a renowned actor, created a stir in the television world. Bono stated for the program ‘Se lo dice’ that the inspiration behind the Colombian fiction comes from a Mexican production titled ‘My Secretary’, broadcast from 1978 to 1982, in which he himself had a prominent role.

According to Bono, Fernando Gaitán, the creator of ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’, would have recognized the influence of ‘My secretary’ in the development of his masterpiece.

Despite the similarities recognized by Gaitán, such as the use of ‘My Secretary’ to develop the plot arc of ‘Cuartel de las feas’, there are notable differences between both plots.

While the protagonist of ‘My Secretary’ is presented as a beautiful young woman from the beginning, ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ stands out for its focus on the internal transformation and personal improvement of the protagonist, Beatriz Pinzón Solano.

César Bono, renowned actor, generated a stir in the television world. Photo: diffusion

It should be noted that, beyond some characters and the dynamics in an office, There are no significant elements that allow both productions to be considered copies. Although Bono assures that ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ was born thanks to ‘My Secretary’, the two series remain independent and authentic works.