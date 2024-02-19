In recent weeks, multiple leaks and rumors pointed to the arrival of titles such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, exclusive to Xbox, on the PlayStation 5. However, the official presentation that took place a few days ago confirmed that this it will not happen. Instead, only four titles were discussed. In this way, many have begun to speculate that this was all a tactic by Xbox marketing members themselves. The main piece of information that has fueled this thought is the fact that announcing that four medium-sized titles, such as Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, will arrive on PS5 and Switch, would not be as strong a blow to the community as it could be. be the AAA exclusives that the Bethesda name has. In this way, rumors elevate the situation, so that the truth does not turn out to be such a big blow. In this regard, the user known as SneakersSO has pointed out that a couple of years ago he worked in the marketing area of ​​Microsoft, where he discovered that multiple rumors about the company were leaked by themselves to monitor the public's reaction. In this way, the official announcement would already take into consideration the opinion of consumers.



This revelation was enough for many internet users, especially those who react strongly to any piece of information, to start pointing out that this same thing happened during the last few Xbox games, although at the moment this is just speculation, and there are no details. that I can confirm that this happened on this occasion. However, there is nothing that assures us that Xbox did not use some tactic on this occasion. Let us remember that it all started with a series of records that pointed to the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. After this, multiple media outlets began to report the arrival of titles such as Sea of ​​Thieves and Pentiment to these consoles. This case came to a head after it became known that the same thing could happen with Starfield. After this, we saw how more and more information pointed to the arrival of multiple Xbox games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. At the same time, reports with greater veracity and official information shared by the most recent fiscal report gave a couple of supports to all the rumors that we saw in recent days, especially those that indicated that Xbox could become a third-party publisher . However, last week an official presentation took place where all doubts came to an end. Xbox will only bring four games to other consoles, and none of these will be Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. In this way, many have come to point out that this was only a publicity tactic to promote the company and Game Pass as the only places where you can only enjoy these two Bethesda titles. Although this is a possibility, there is no guarantee that this will be the case. At the end of the day, we'll just have to wait to see how shareholders and the market react to this move, which is what really matters to Microsoft. On related topics, they confirm an Xbox event for June of this year. Likewise, these were all the announcements from last week's presentation.



Editor's Note: It's no secret that companies leak their own information. This is a well-known tactic, which is used to see which direction to take. However, this is usually used for small or medium scale things, something as big as what happened with Xbox could very well be something that got out of control, and couldn't be in the company's control. Via: Icon EraThe post Is Xbox behind its own leaks? first appeared on Atomix.

