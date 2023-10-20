Mr. Heil, according to a survey by the building cleaning trade, it is now more common for cleaners to give up work and prefer to receive citizens’ money. What is going wrong in the welfare state?

Heike Göbel Editor in charge of economic policy, responsible for “The Order of the Economy”.

There are many surveys, and they don’t necessarily reflect the full reality. Nevertheless, you have to take it seriously because it obviously reflects what people tell each other. But this survey, which is not a scientific study, is not plausible in many places.

Why this?

If someone really were to resign with reference to the citizen’s benefit, that would be pretty stupid. Anyone who simply resigns as an employee will receive a three-month blocking period from unemployment insurance, meaning no benefit. If there is then a claim to citizen’s money, this would be reduced. So it’s worth keeping working.

Unemployment benefit I requires at least twelve months of work subject to contributions. However, anyone who starts working with citizen’s benefit and gives up after a few months will receive citizen’s benefit again – without a blocking period. Do you deny that?

In this case, the employee’s unauthorized dismissal would reduce the citizen’s allowance. But the general rule is: If someone worked as a building cleaner, for example, and then quits, they will receive unemployment benefit I, i.e. unemployment insurance, and not citizen’s benefit. . .

. . . but only if he has been doing the work for more than a year. And in the case of citizens’ benefit there is only a risk of a reduction in benefits of 10 percent of the standard rate. The performance doesn’t go away. Or?

Yes, but as I said, the citizen’s benefit entitlement will then be reduced. I would like to answer the question in context. Because there really is a big debate behind it.

Go ahead!

It’s about making work worthwhile in Germany. This is a question of respect and fair performance. Work must make a difference. Performance and commitment must be worth it. Because performance moves this country forward, and not just economically. This was true in the past and is even more true today. We have record employment in Germany. This society does not have a broken relationship with paid work and decent work. I experience this every day when I talk to hard-working citizens of this country.







But perhaps in individual cases it is often not worth it enough to work all day when there is another option with citizen’s money?

Work is worth more than citizen’s money. Citizens’ money only covers the necessary subsistence level – nothing more and nothing less. This is what the Federal Constitutional Court demands. To make work worthwhile, we have increased the minimum wage to 12 euros. And we have reduced social contributions and taxes for low earners. We have also increased child benefit and significantly expanded housing benefit for employed people. All of this contributes to making work more worthwhile. The aim of citizen’s money is to get people out of need and into work.

The citizen’s allowance will now be increased twice in a row by 12 percent. Wouldn’t you find it problematic if citizens’ benefits rose faster than normal wages in the long term?

This is another reason why decent wage increases are important. The increase in citizens’ money corresponds to the requirements of the Constitutional Court and follows a clear legal mechanism, which the CDU/CSU have also agreed to and which is well justified in the matter: We have had strong inflation since last year, and of course the subsistence level must be met be adapted to it. But: If inflation falls significantly again, as many experts expect, then the subsequent adjustment to citizens’ allowance will also be smaller.