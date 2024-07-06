According to a report by the Washington Post, here are the best strategies for organizing your time and balancing work and personal life.

Set boundaries and stick to them.

People will not hesitate to take advantage of your desire to work after (or before) business hours, so it is your responsibility to say “no” and set healthy boundaries.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life that we lose sight of those boundaries, ending up responding to emails we see the moment we wake up or feeling pressured to answer a question from a colleague over dinner.

Take the time to redefine what you do and don’t accept as part of your job. This might mean sharing your goals with coworkers or family members, who can hold you accountable. You could also set phone reminders to log off or have a conversation with your boss about work-life balance.

You can also communicate your boundaries through your email signature or status message on work communication apps, and clearly state your work hours, how long it usually takes you to respond, and what you should do if it’s urgent.

Scheduling outgoing messages

Make sure you follow your own guidelines. If you don’t want to receive messages after business hours, whether you communicate via Slack, Teams, email, or even text, schedule your messages to be sent at a convenient time. This allows you to keep all of your business interactions within business hours.

If you’re using a communication tool that doesn’t allow scheduling, set a reminder on your phone for this time.

Reduce your notifications

You’ve told people your preferences (in terms of when you’re busy working), now use technology to enforce those preferences.

Change the notification settings on your workplace apps and devices so they don’t make sounds while you’re eating dinner or playing with your kids.

Outlook lets you set your work schedule, including your work hours each day. This will let others know when you’re on the clock and when you’re not available.

Messaging apps like Slack also let you specify the hours you want to receive (or mute) notifications in preferences.

Your devices let you adjust notification settings for each individual app, so you can get alerts for breaking news but not from your boss.

If you just want to turn everything off, you can always turn on Focus or Do Not Disturb mode on your device for complete silence.

Fill in your calendar

If you’re trying to make sure no one interrupts the precious 30 minutes you take to eat lunch, or your colleague doesn’t schedule a meeting while you’re dropping your kids off at school, add an event to your calendar.

This way, if someone tries to schedule a meeting when you don’t want to have one, they’ll see that you’re unavailable and choose a time when you can meet.

You can also set aside parts of your calendar if you need time to do work while you’re busy.

Have an emergency plan

While it may be a good idea to stop working completely when it’s time to leave, you should make sure that important contacts like your boss have a way to reach you at any time.

This might mean giving them your personal phone number, or telling them to text you or message you via Signal or another messaging app instead of Slack or email.

You can also change your settings so that they can reach you even when Focus Mode or Do Not Disturb is on.

Make sure to make it clear when they should use these communication methods—they are for urgent matters, not tasks that can be put off until after your coffee tomorrow morning.

Steal time!

In this context, the Director of the Al-Ghad Center for Economic Studies, Sayed Khader, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website:

Remote work leads to theft of time.. Constant communication via messages, calls and virtual meetings without good management of them, in addition to the absence of boundaries between work and personal life, are things that lead to distraction, annoyance, and lack of discipline and focus when working from home.

Remote work leads to theft of time.. Constant communication via messages, calls and virtual meetings without good management of them, in addition to the absence of boundaries between work and personal life, are things that lead to distraction, annoyance, and lack of discipline and focus when working from home. Recovering lost time comes by creating a clear daily schedule for tasks and meetings, setting specific times for rest, as well as choosing a quiet place to work at home, while reducing interruptions and distractions by turning off phone notifications, disabling some applications, focusing on the most important tasks, and managing time effectively.

Regarding the optimal use of technology, Khader says that this comes through relying on digital work tools to increase productivity and remote collaboration, using task management applications, effective meetings, enhancing interaction, communicating via video and chat platforms, and ensuring security and privacy.

These applications and tools can also be customized to set a dividing line between work hours and non-work hours, so that work-related alerts can be stopped while you are away from your work.

Action Plan

One of the most important factors in good time management and productivity is to create a daily work plan that specifies tasks and priorities, taking into account regular breaks and setting specific times for communication and online meetings to avoid excessive meetings. Distractions should also be reduced by managing notifications and focusing on important tasks, communication and social interaction, according to Khader.

The Director of the Tomorrow Center for Economic Studies advises paying attention to practicing physical exercises, regular rest, and allocating spaces for work and rest to avoid mixing personal and professional life, and ensuring the availability of the necessary technical equipment for efficient work, in addition to skills and professional development, enhancing communication and remote cooperation skills, developing leadership and supervision in remote work environments, while participating in professional development programs appropriate for remote work, and focusing on acquiring advanced digital skills and self-management.

The basis of life, but!

In turn, the economic expert, Yassin Ahmed, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that work has become a large part of our lives, time and energy, but it remains the basis of life, and we can make it easier for ourselves; by using technological mechanisms to organize our work times, and facilitate and accelerate productivity at work.

Technology plays a major role in the labor market, accelerating the productivity process, in addition to saving time, effort, and cost, according to the economic expert.

Regarding ways to recover the time stolen from us, he says that this lies in avoiding the distractions of the age and wasting time on traditional matters at work, while using modern technological mechanisms, programs, and tools that help you accomplish your tasks accurately, and save and organize your time and effort more quickly.

People have to balance their lives and their work, and time must be carefully divided between work and life, according to Ahmed, who continues, saying: Remote work saves time between home and workplace, and does not differ much in its nature whether it is from home or the workplace, on the contrary, it saves time and effort. Technology and computer programs contribute to making administrative and routine tasks easier and faster than completing them using traditional methods.

He added: Employing Internet services and using e-mail facilitates the process of coordination and communication between team members, as well as clients and partners in the institution or project, faster and more clearly. Technology also helps companies save time and cost and increase productivity, flexibility, accuracy and speed of performance. Therefore, all of the above will return to maintaining the original time of the production process and facilitate the development of a plan to separate work and rest hours, whether it is individual or group work, according to the economic expert.