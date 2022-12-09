After a year of continuous use of Windows 11, I can certainly make some objective observations and many other subjective ones, but I certainly cannot under any circumstances say that Windows 11 is worse than Windows 10, and it is not from all points of view, but we must go into a little more detail, even in comparison with other OS.

First of all, constructive criticism is needed, and this is not directed at Microsoft, but at all Windows users for decades, and also at Linux and Mac users “we’re sure we know what we’re talking about when do we praise or disparage an operating system?”

Well in 99.9% of cases the answer is no, average users know absolutely nothing about operating systems, as they are not power users, and in the best case an average Windows user uses 20% of the potential, 40-50 % for a Linux user and perhaps 90% for Mac users who, poor things, don’t have many things to discover, and even if they did discover them, they still couldn’t do them given the hardware and software blocks.

For years they’ve been insisting on this story that MAC OS was more secure, but with the advent of Windows 11 as a closed system and more expensive (albeit less than MAC) everyone is complaining about it, but everyone who? Average users who they know absolutely nothing about operating systems and their main functions and operational weaknesses or strengths.

So let’s establish which of the 3 maximum OS you really need and for what, and what is possible to do with these, finally you can choose and say which one is better or worse according to the field of operation.

Windows 11, Linux and Mac OS compared

If you need a computer to play, Linux and Mac are automatically excluded, they are by no means 100% supported, even if Linux is making great strides with drivers, there are still areas to fill, which still require a virtual machine. Nothing too complex, but for some it might be too much.

Mac is not technologically able to do it, even if they hide behind the “but I use it to work”, it doesn’t make any sense, since a lower cost pc is more than able to surpass a MAC also in productivity, thanks especially to video cards that are not only used to play. It gets even worse, since with the switch to ARM it is no longer even able to run the virtual machine.

If it’s security that interests you, now in 2022 all 3 are almost at the same level, although Linux is by far the best, Windows instead is not the last in spite of popular beliefs, Mac in fact is the one with the most bugs and system criticality. If you are afraid that your programs will close without saving your work, avoid MAC M1 and M2.

Is compatibility your concern? Windows is the only choice on this too, it is still today and always has been, the industrial and production standard of all sectors, except video editing and audio production, for which old and little programs are still used. functional than MAC, but very reliable and simple to use.

Same thing for music, Mac has the best software tools for production, although this is definitely changing thanks to Reason for Windows.

This is why we need to distinguish Power users from professional users, they are not the same thing. A power user is able to deeply understand complex mechanics, optimize and improve even sometimes by totally changing approach while the professional knows how to use only one thing for work.

He uses it 100% but does not have the slightest idea of ​​what optimization is and focuses more on stability instead of innovation, and in fact over time there is a shift to other OSs which instead try to change at all costs for the best, see Windows for image editing and 3D.

3D rendering is exactly the same for both Windows and Linux, albeit with a slight advantage for Windows due to compatibility, but nothing a Linux virtual machine can’t fix. Mac just doesn’t have the capability for the same pricefor economic reasons is a real waste of resources, and the inability to be able to upgrade Mac, makes it somewhat ridiculous.

But what if you don’t need such a specific thing, and you just have to choose something basic, but not too much, with the possibility of wanting to change?

First you need to consider the starting budget and the primary use:

MAC for audio and video editing (professional use). Very high cost for generic use, but does not require particular technological knowledge. You cannot upgrade.

Linux for study and programming, server, mining or for simple general home use. Variable cost, and a lot of experience is required. You can upgrade everything.

Windows 11 for gaming and everything else. Variable cost and at least average technological knowledge required. You can upgrade everything.

Linux and Windows remain the best, for value for money, security and longevity of hardware-software usability, MAC still remains the standard for video and audio at the moment.

In fact, there is no longer the choice of MAC for studio, it would be madness to spend an exorbitant amount and then find yourself completely out of the universal compatibility circuit, and with such scarce hardware for its cost. Linux instead gained that sector thanks to very light distros, able to run on modest computers and laptops without having the resource demands of Windows 11.

However, Windows has Microsoft Student Support, which gives out free programs and huge discounts on Surface peripherals. However, Linux remains for those who don’t feel like spending money on something new, and just want to reuse an old peripheral making it reusable and safe. You can’t use an old PC with XP or Windows 10 given the termination of customer support.

Here, if put into perspective, things are never what they may seem from random analyzes. In fact, Mac’s value for money turns out to be the worst, even if perhaps it has always been, given the major flaw of being a closed system, which instead has become a strong point of Windows 11, which has been able to calibrate this aspect for the best.

Mac also stays at the bottom of the food chain of OS for sheer computational power, ARMs currently cannot compete at the same price, neither with Intel nor with AMD. In terms of graphics, they are decades behind and have never been able to compete. Even if they enjoy lying about performances, which are cyclically spotted by experts.

Linux remains the giant, even if unfortunately it still has to work on ease of use and compatibility, which it manages to fill thanks to the virtual machine, and it is a must for older hardware.

Windows 11 thanks to its intuitive interface, DirectX support, its everlasting compatibility even with old software, its new security ability and the amazing infinite hardware possibility, and the consequent newfound stability, dominates undisputed, but at a price, a price even lower than MAC, very high.