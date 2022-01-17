Do you have doubts that someone may be using your internet through Wi-Fi? This is a very common concern given how easily some applications can discover wifi passwords.

Also due to the possibility that someone with whom we have shared the Wi-Fi password at home has distributed it to more people and they are connected to the Internet through our connection.

In the following tutorial we will tell you how you can, through certain applications, check if your Wi-Fi is being stolen at home and how to avoid it:

First take into account some symptoms: is your internet connection very slow, especially at certain times of the day? It is possible that it is because you have a lot of concurrent traffic, that is, connected devices downloading or sending data.

Remember that there are free online services like Fast that measure speed real internet access you have on your computer, tablet or cell phone (keep in mind that wired connections offer better results and more faithful to the speed contracted for home internet).

Know if your Wi-Fi is stolen from a Windows computer

Download a free application called Wirless Network Watcher from the NirSoft company that you can install from your website. You will need to run the WNtWatcher.exe file to get started.

That program will show you, among other data, all the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network, name (if any), IP address and MAC address. If you do not know any, you can double click and check if it is your device or not.

Remember that all the devices connected to the internet from your Wi-Fi will appear there: computers, tablets, cell phones, smart watches, video game consoles, smart speakers, televisions, printers, etc.

If you use an Apple computer, you can download a similar application called LanScan which does the same task as in windows and allows you to see all the devices connected to your wifi network at home.

Know who uses your wifi from your cell phone

Now, you will be able to download on your Android phone and iPhone an application called finger that also scans the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network at home to discover if there is an outside intruder consuming your data plan.

This app will let you see the names, brands and connection addresses of all the devices that are attached to your Wi-Fi at home.

If you definitely find that there are unrecognized devices, intruders, connected to your wireless network at home, it is best that, with the help of your operator, change wifi name and password at home: some operators allow you to do this from the service management app, although others will require you to call service and support to carry out the task.