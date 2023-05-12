Whatsapp is a free instant messaging application for smartphones. With over 2 billion active users worldwide, the app allows users to send text messages, voice and video calls, as well as share photos and files. Today we are here to talk to you about privacy!

Is WhatsApp listening to you? No, it’s an Android bug!

In the last few hours a truly unique situation has been developing that has made a lot of users worry. It all originated on Twitter, when an engineer raised a really thorny question to the company: the man’s Pixel signaled that the microphone had been activated several times during the night while he was obviously asleep. A succession of legitimate concerns immediately started, so much so that the official account of the well-known social network had to intervene:

“We got in touch with the Twitter engineer who reported a problem with his Pixel and WhatsApp. We believe that there is an Android bug behind it that misattributes information in the Privacy dashboardso we have asked Google to investigate and fix the issue. Users have full control over their microphone, once WhatsApp has permission to use it, it only does so when making a call or recording a video or voice note.”.

WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that’s just a part of the timeline!) What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/pNIfe4VlHV — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 6, 2023

In short, mass conspiracies are immediately averted, so much so that Google itself has released an official statement:

“Based on our findings, the Android bug affects WhatsApp users and results in inaccurate notifications and guidance in the Privacy Dashboard. We are working on developing a fix.”

For the moment, therefore, we just have to breathe a sigh of relief and appreciate the fact that Meta has acted in good faith. Obviously I’ll keep you updated in case of news!

