WhatsApp data has become an uncomfortable burden that we are forced to carry on our mobile, especially when we decide to buy a new one and have to migrate the backup. Photos, videos, memes, are fed daily by the endless groups and conversations in which, often against our will, we find ourselves involved. Thus, the application’s backup has become an increasingly large and out-of-control snowball. Managing the size of the backup, especially since Google has stopped making the space occupied by the WhatsApp backup free on Android phones, has become an urgent need.

On the other hand, both Google and Apple have found in this need a considerable source of income (and also a way to retain users). The problem is more pressing for iPhone owners, since Apple only offers a meager 5 GB of free space compared to Google’s 15 GB. And if you are even a little active with the phone’s camera, you can be forced to pay for it. pay 2.99 euros per month for its 200 GB plan; Google gives its users a little more oxygen with its free 15 GB and with about 100 GB per month. 1.99 euros per monthBut is it really necessary to pay for a large WhatsApp backup?

More information

At the end of last year, Google gave WhatsApp users on Android a serious disappointment: Platform backups would no longer be free in 2024 and they would start discounting from the free 15 GB. Suddenly, many have found themselves with alerts from Google warning that they are running out of space and debating whether it is worth paying or not. There is a question prior to that decision: what is really being stored in a WhatsApp backup? If it is large, we can safely anticipate that it will be a multitude of videos, memes and hundreds of uninteresting photos that are suffocating the scarce free space.

That’s the good news: by removing multimedia content we can end up with backups of less than 1 GB. In other words, those who do not want to pay for a subscription will have to do a little tidying up in the way they use this popular messaging application. The first thing to know is that WhatsApp, by default, Save all photos and videos on your mobile received in conversations and groups. This, in addition to raising potential privacy conflicts, forces the user to subscribe to a storage plan if they want to continue saving everything.

Keys to free up space

The good news is that you can prevent the app’s backup from growing without limits, simply by disabling the automatic backup that the app does by default. But there are more measures you can take to drastically reduce the size of your WhatsApp backup:

Cleaning up unnecessary files: WhatsApp allows you to manage and delete files that you don’t need to keep. From the app, you can access ‘Settings > Storage & data’ and check which data is taking up the most space (usually videos and photos), and then proceed to delete them. This feature allows you to access each chat and group to select the multimedia content that is not needed. Automatic download settings: This is possibly the ultimate solution for most users: preventing automatic downloading of multimedia content in WhatsApp can prevent excessive storage of unwanted files. From ‘Settings’, you can change this option so that files such as videos and photos are not downloaded automatically, reducing the volume of data saved both on the mobile and in the backup. Leave certain groups: It may seem like a no-brainer, but often, the bulk of WhatsApp noise comes from groups that we have been added to without asking, or that we once joined and are no longer interested in. Videos, memes and other files are common in these groups and end up filling up the backup. Delete content from some chats: The app allows you to delete only the contents of certain chats, in the group description (searching through the files one by one for the largest ones) or in Manage storage. There you can see the conversations that take up the most space and select the ones you want to delete or clean. File quality: In Storage & data, you can set the quality of downloaded files to standard rather than HD. Save without videos: When creating a backup of your WhatsApp chats and files, in Settings > Chats, you are given the option of not including videos in that backup, as they are the type of file that takes up the most space. Do not show in gallery: When entering each chat, in the group description, you can edit the visibility of the multimedia files, so that they are not automatically downloaded to the gallery.

What to do with photos and videos on WhatsApp

It is clear that all the measures we adopt to streamline the WhatsApp backup will be useful, but they do not solve the problem for those who want to have a complete backup of the app (including photos and videos). To solve this problem in one fell swoop and not lose a single photo, a very simple trick can be applied for Android users: create an additional Gmail account in which Google, faithful to its policy for the moment, will apply its 15 GB of free data. To do this, just go to ‘Settings > Chats > Backup’ and click on ‘Google Account’ to select the new one.

iPhone owners are forced to use iCloud and its meager 5 GB of free space. For the latter (and also extendable to Android), there is a non-automated way of not losing multimedia content: using another cloud storage service. Those who have an Amazon Prime account, for example, enjoy unlimited encrypted space in the cloud to store photos (and up to 5 GB for videos). However, its use requires a certain discipline when using WhatsApp: deactivating the automatic saving of photos and saving one by one the ones that interest us. It may seem laborious, but in the end, it is about getting ahead of a task that sooner or later we will have to undertake: putting order in the photo library.

And if you don’t want to go crazy trying to keep your WhatsApp in check, you can always opt to pay for the extra space offered by both Google and Apple; but you should know that the size of the backup will always be increasing and sooner or later, this space will also end up being used up.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.