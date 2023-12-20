Genocide, according to the Royal Spanish Academy: systematic extermination or elimination of a human group due to race, ethnicity, religion, politics or nationality.

Unfortunately, genocide is one of those words – like fascist or ETA – that are increasingly used lightly, without paying attention to their real meaning. In recent years it has served to describe what is happening with China's Uyghurs, an ethnic minority of Turkic origin that lives in the Xinjiang region, and, now, to refer to the military operations that Israel is carrying out in Gaza in retaliation. due to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

However, both cases hardly fit the dictionary definition of genocide. For this reason, today we analyze the use, as controversial as it is interested, that many make of this label.

These are the three topics we will address today:

The interested use of the term genocide.

Burmese rebels corner the Myanmar Army.

Gas reactivates Venezuela's interest in Essequibo.

Intentional extermination The interested use of the term genocide

Those who maintain that neither in Xinjiang nor in Gaza is a genocide being committed justify their opinion in the data of the evolution of the populations that, in theory, are the target of the genocides. In China, for example, the number of Uighurs went from 3.6 million in 1953 to 11.6 million in 2020. If we take into account that the demographics of the Asian country were constrained for three decades by the birth policy that restricted to one the number of descendants for most couples – curiously, not for the Uyghurs – it cannot be argued that the Communist Party has implemented measures to annihilate this Muslim ethnic group. If anything, quite the opposite. And something similar is happening in Gaza, where the population has gone from almost one million people in 1997 to 2.1 million today, a much more positive progression than that of Israel.

In contrast, the Jewish Holocaust killed 6 of the 9.5 million Jews residing in Europe, the Rwandan genocide killed around 80% of the entire Tutsi population, and Pol Pot's communist regime massacred a quarter of the inhabitants of Cambodia.

Do you think Israel's military operations in Gaza can be called genocide? — Zigor Aldama 齐戈 (@zigoraldama) December 19, 2023

Of course, one can argue that the Palestinian genocide has now begun, and also apply the less concise definition of the term in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court: “Genocide means any such act committed with the intention of destroying totally or partially to a national, ethnic, racial or religious group: the killing of members of the group, the serious injury to the physical or mental integrity of the members of the group, the intentional subjection of the group to conditions of existence that will lead to its physical destruction, total or partial, measures intended to prevent births within the group and the forcible transfer of children from the group to another group.

Many of the victims in Gaza are children.



AFP





In the latter case, there is a key element to determine whether genocide exists or not: the intention to carry out an extermination. And this is something that has always been denied by both the Chinese government, which has justified the mass imprisonment of Uyghurs with the excuse of their re-education to combat fundamentalist terrorism, and the Hebrew government, which has reiterated on many occasions that its objective is not the civilian population but Hamas.

Chinese military patrols in Xinjiang.



EFE





And in both cases, opponents of using the genocide label point out that there is a clear reasoning behind the actions of both governments: a chain of terrorist attacks in the case of China, and the attack on February 7 in that of Israel. Furthermore, experts such as Jewish lawyer and academic Jaime Rosental point out that there are also Palestinians with Israeli nationality, even fighting Hamas, a terrorist group that “does have expressly genocidal language” because it advocates the annihilation of Israel.

However, Craig Mokhiber, director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner, considers that the situation in Gaza is “a classic case of genocide” and has decided to resign in protest at the inaction. Rosental himself acknowledged in an interview with the BBC that “some Israeli parliamentary politicians” have made statements that can demonstrate a genocidal intention, although he clarified that “these isolated statements cannot be taken as an intention on the part of the State to commit genocide.” ».

In any case, does not being called genocide mean that the cultural assimilation strategy implemented by China or the brutality of Israeli military operations and their attacks on civilian infrastructure are justifiable? Of course not. The problem is that, if we trivialize the use of terms that refer to a specific severity, and depreciate their value, we will be left speechless when reality justifies using them.

Path to democracy Burmese rebels corner the Myanmar Army

Ethnic cleansing is what we should call what has happened in Myanmar with the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group that has been the victim of all types of massacres and a harassment strategy promoted by all social and political levels that has resulted in the expulsion of the country of up to 80% of its members. Most now reside in terrible refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

Curiously, another armed conflict is going unnoticed in the former Burma, overshadowed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Unlike what happens in those two, the one waged by the different armed ethnic groups of the Asian country against the military who carried out a new coup d'état three years ago leaves some positive news.

Firstly, because the twenty guerrilla groups operating on the periphery of the country have begun to unite to form a common front with many more possibilities of scoring a military victory. Secondly, because Operation 1027, as the offensive that the Alliance of the Three Brothers launched on October 27 is known, has managed to corner the military, who are deserting en masse.

Burmese rebels have seized some 400 army positions.



AFP





This newspaper interviewed last weekend the president of the Government of National Unity, who is trying to get the country back on track towards the democratic transition it was in, and Duwa Lashi La was very optimistic about the possibilities that the attacks will have success. However, he stressed the need for the international community to become more involved and offer assistance, both weapons and economic, to those who can change Myanmar forever. Not in vain, the president has already appointed a Rohingya minister and has promised to grant nationality to members of this ethnic group to achieve their reintegration into the country.

If you are interested in what is happening there, here is the full text.

Diplomatic conflict Gas reactivates Venezuela's interest in Essequibo

It has been said many times that the discovery of deposits of raw materials can be a curse for the territories in which they appear. To say the least, in the case of Guyana it has become a headache. Because off the coast of Essequibo, whose 160,000 square kilometers are the subject of an old territorial dispute between that country and Venezuela, vast reserves of fossil fuels have appeared: at least 11 billion barrels of gas and oil.

Maduro, with his plan for Essequibo.



EFE





This has caused the country of Nicolás Maduro to reactivate its interest in taking over this piece of jungle more strongly than ever. A referendum at the beginning of the month politically justified his claim and the Venezuelan leader has not been slow to grant concessions for the exploration and exploitation of those resources. In addition, he has given a three-month ultimatum to companies that are already working in the area, and that belong to countries as diverse as China or the United States.

It seems illogical that a large hydrocarbon producer like Venezuela would decide to get mired in a diplomatic conflict over some more oil, but the truth is that, while its production falls, Guyana's grows – it is already at 400,000 barrels a day – and can become the great support that its economic development requires.

Or in a tragedy. Because Venezuela is determined to assert the rights it claims to have, despite the fact that the International Court of Justice has warned it not to modify the 'status quo'. Meanwhile, Guyana's armed forces are on high alert and there are many who fear a new war over the area's natural resources. What was missing.

Is all for today. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there. If you are signed up, you will receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.