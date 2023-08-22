The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, appeared on video for the first time since the failed June 24 riot against the Kremlinand suggested that he has gone back to Africa to make Russia “even bigger on every continent.”

(Also read: Can Putin be overthrown in Russia? This is what President Alexander Lukashenko thinks).

“The Wagner group makes Russia even bigger on all continents and Africa even freer,” Prigozhin said in the recording, broadcast on Telegram channels close to the Russian militia.

The footage shows Prigozhin holding an assault rifle, dressed in a military camouflage uniform.

In the video, Prigozhin does not explicitly mention that he is in Africa, but appears in a landscape resembling the African savannah. and ensures that the temperature around him is 50 degrees.

“We are working. The temperature is above 50 degrees, just the way we like it. The Wagner group is conducting a reconnaissance mission, making Russia even bigger on all continents and making Africa even freer,” he said in his video.

“Justice and happiness for the African peoples,” Wagner’s boss proclaimed in the video message.

Prigozhin also announced that Wagner continues to hire “real heroes” and continues to “accomplish the tasks assigned“.

Wagner file photo

(Keep Reading: Putin Met With Leader Wagner Days After Russia Rebellion: What They Talked About.)

Last July, the paramilitary company announced that it had stopped recruiting new fighters by no longer fighting in Ukraine. However, Prigozhin assured that “when the Motherland requires it”, the Wagnerites, who until recently were the main Russian assault force in Ukraine, they will once again create an “additional unit” to defend national interests.

And meanwhile, he added that the group would continue its activities in Africa and Belarus, country where he moved after the failed armed rebellion against the Kremlin last June.

Prigozhin made few appearances since his group’s failed mutiny. But Wagner maintains a significant military presence in Africa, where he has allied himself with the governments of several nations, including Mali and the Central African Republic.

(We recommend: The powerful weapons that the Wagner group delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense).

In the video, Prigozhin is presented in the video as the “nightmare” of the jihadists of the Islamic State group and Al Qaida and requests the help of volunteers who want to join the group to “execute the established tasks and that we promised to fulfill”, providing a telephone number and an email address for their recruitment.

Wagner’s apparent activities in Africa come at a time of tension in Niger, rocked since July by a coup that toppled its government and installed a military junta.

AFP AND EFE