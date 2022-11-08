When starting the war with Ukraine, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was questioned about the military actions. Now indications are made as to what would be “the failure” of the military action and which could trigger his possible replacement in the presidency.

Some media say that specialists in international relations have considered this possibility, all this while the supply of electricity is increasingly complicated in Ukraine.

In an interview with Ukraine’s Radio NV, the former Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Volodymyr Ohryzko, considers that there are “signs of a split within the Russian government” over the “imprecise” military actions.

The professor of political science at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), Daniel Treisman, estimates that multiple challenges are overwhelming his ability to react and the dysfunction drains confidence in the leadership of the Russian president, publishes the Heraldo USA media.

Meanwhile, for several weeks, the Ukrainian authorities have rationed the electricity supply in much of the country: on this day the power outages, which began at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT), extended throughout the day, affecting the capital and seven regions of the country.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, who numbered 4.5 million people who were left without electricity on Sunday, has said that the “terrorist state” concentrates forces and means for a possible repetition of the massive attacks against energy infrastructure of their country, so they prepare a response.

Separately, Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied city of Kherson, Ukraine, are also working to restore some of the power supply after what they described as a kyiv terror attack on power lines.

The southern city, in a region that Moscow illegally annexed in September, was left without electricity or running water on Sunday due to damage to three power lines. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said last month that Russian occupation forces in Kherson had deliberately cut off water and electricity supplies, as well as internet connection, to force the population to evacuate.

