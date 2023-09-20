Between the end of August and the beginning of September, Thousands of illegal immigrants crossed the 140 kilometers that separate the coasts of Tunisia from the Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, in more than 200 unstable boats, shaken by waves of up to three meters in the rather cool waters of late summer.

Authorities estimate that around 10,000 illegal migrants entered, bringing 115,000 the number of refugees arriving in Italy this yearmore than double those who crossed the Mediterranean between January and August 2022. And on August 27, in just one day, more than 4,000 people disembarked, which collapsed the reception center with the capacity to care for 600.

This year, According to UN data, as of September 15, 97,000 migrants had arrived in Lampedusawell over half of the total of 160,000 that arrived, by different routes, to all the coasts of southern Europe.

During those eight months, more than 1,800 migrants drowned in Mediterranean waters, a number higher than last year’s total, which was 1,417, indicating that 2023 may mark a new record for this painful record.

Migrants sitting in the port on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Lampedusa cannot withstand the weight of such a landing. That’s why, The Italian authorities transfer them to ports like Trieste, to the north, and from there try to distribute them to other countries on the continent.by virtue of the not always respected hosting agreements between the nations of the European Union.

In Trieste, unaccompanied minors number in the hundreds these days. The same goes for women who report having been sexually abused at some point during their journey from central and western Africa.

They flee from misery, lack of work and violence. They come from Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana, among other West African countries, as well as Sudan, Chad and Niger, among other Central African nations. Those who survive the crossing of the Sahara settle and wait in Morocco, Algeria and, above all, Tunisia, whose coasts are very close to Lampedusa..

Antonio Vitorino, the Portuguese who heads the International Organization for Migration, did not hesitate to declare that “the persistent humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable (…) With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have become normal”.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during a visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Once recognized for their spirit of solidarity with the refugees brought by the sea, The 6,300 inhabitants of Lampedusa, an island just 8 kilometers long, are exhausted, and are now protesting and demanding that the Italian Government and the European Union act.

On Saturday, a small demonstration stopped two Red Cross trucks from carrying medicine and food to the shelter. The mobilizations increased due to rumors – unconfirmed – of the arrival of tents to expand the reception center to 7,000 people.

Furious, the vice mayor of the town of Lampedusa, Attilio Lucia, explained to the Parisian newspaper’s envoy Le Figareither: “We are a small island that lives off tourism and fishing, we are not Alcatraz, and neither Rome nor Europe helps us”.

Hundreds of migrants wait at the dock to be transferred to the mainland on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy.

Growing crisis



The outrage on the small island is an example that can spread to the rest of Europe, where the humanitarian spirit has given way among a population that, encouraged by right-wing parties that oppose the reception of migrants, blame those who They forcibly flee from their countries of origin from all the evils of the continent.

It is, to a large extent, the result of a situation that got out of hand in 2015 and 2016, when a million and a half refugees from the Syrian war arrived in Turkey and from there went to central, western and northern Europe.

Although the numbers have not been as high again, the rise has been constant since 2020, when the total number of migrants fell to less than 100,000. Last year it was close to 200,000 and this year, at the rate it is going, it could approach a quarter of a million.

We are a small island that lives off tourism and fishing, we are not Alcatraz, and neither Rome nor Europe helps us.

During the Syrian crisis, more than 80 percent of migrants who arrived in Europe traveled the eastern route, from Syria to Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. Now, due to wars and poverty in central and western Africa, the most used route is the central Mediterranean, which has produced more than 70 percent of arrivals, most of them to Lampedusa..

The other routes pass through the western Mediterranean. There are refugees who jump the Moroccan fence towards the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, or jump straight into the sea towards the Andalusian coasts. Others try from southern Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania to reach the Canary Islands. The two western routes have remained constant since 2017, with between 20,000 and 50,000 refugees per year.

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

Experts fear that everything will get worse due to the sum of three major catastrophes: violence due to the succession of coups d’état and civil wars waged in central and western Africa; the earthquake in Morocco, which left almost 3,000 dead, 6,000 injured and tens of thousands of families homeless, and the disastrous floods in Libya, which left 12,000 dead and tens of thousands of homes destroyed..

This is how Josu de Miguel, an analyst at The world from Madrid, this Sunday: “The Libyan disaster is a Western disaster. There is no need to go back to his state dissolution when Europe and the United States were no longer interested in Gaddafi remaining in power. In Africa, France’s withdrawal from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso threatens to leave immense territories in the hands of terrorists. Add to this the earthquake in Morocco and we have the ingredients for another migration crisis like the Syrian one (in 2015) to occur.”

political games

Since the Syrian refugee crisis, European populist right-wing parties have gained weight in Germany, Sweden, France and Eastern Europe. In Spain, Vox – with Francoist ideas – continues to weigh. And in Italy, Giorgia Meloni became prime minister after the victory of her party and its allies (right and extreme right) in the general elections of September 2022, a victory based on the promise to stop illegal immigration.

To avoid breaking cooperation with the European Union, Meloni softened his speech, forgot about the proposal for a naval blockade of migrant boats and moved on to the thesis of managing the refugees, given the obvious impossibility of stopping their flow. .

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

“She became institutionalized and understood that the magic wand does not exist on this issue,” Nathalia Tocci, director of the Institute of International Affairs, based in Rome, explained to the French weekly. L’Express.

But the gamble of managing the problem has not gone well. She visited the president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, three times, signed with him – leveraged by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen – a migration control agreement, and got the European Union (EU) to provide her with 105 million of euros for these programs. The result was disappointing: The number of refugees from Tunisia to Italy has grown by 386 percent!

The problem is not only in Italy. Editorialists agree that the hot potato is in the hands of the European Union. Meloni herself just said it in Lampedusa, where she was also with Von der Leyen: “To think that Italy can solve this problem alone is a serious mistake.”

“The time has come for Europeans to come together and finally adopt a new pact on immigration”said on Monday the editorialist of The Figaro. But, he warned, Europeans are “undermined by their divisions that leave them powerless in the face of the challenge.”

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

The divisions have to do with at least three different ways of seeing the problem. There are those who believe – especially among left-wing leaders – that A humanitarian responsibility obliges Europe to welcome the bulk of the refugees. In this trend, many are betting that these same migrants will one day be left-wing voters.

But there are others – at the opposite extreme – who engage in populist proselytism, blaming – without it being true – immigration for all evils. With this, the most radical right has been gaining electoral ground in several countries.

In the center are the moderates who, while recognizing that excessive immigration is not manageable, think that a reasonable dose of openness is not only humanitarian, but also healthy for the economy, since it provides cheap labor for hundreds of jobs that no European performs.

But there are more problems: the difficult cultural assimilation, Islamism in its most radical forms and those who arrive as part of drug trafficking networks.

She (Giorgia Meloni) became institutionalized and understood that there is no magic wand on this issue.

Those in the center believe – rightly – that the only way to moderate the flow of refugees is to provide aid to the countries of origin.

It is not easy with the presence of hundreds of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries in central Africa, the withdrawal of French troops in much of that area and the proliferation of Islamic terrorist groups.

And a final matter, no less delicate: among the refugees who arrived in Lampedusa this month, Several said that they had not paid for the trip, a surprise, since the fare for the trip starts at $600 and can go up to double or triple depending on the circumstances..

Who paid? European diplomats wonder if there is an attempt at destabilization behind this, especially because, contrary to the agreements with the EU, the Tunisian coast guard did not stop a single one of the boats.

Russia is known to control most refugee corridors in North Africa: is Vladimir Putin behind it? “We don’t have the proof at this moment, but we are vigilant,” he told The Figaro a high level diplomat.

If confirmed, it would be the missing ingredient to unleash the perfect storm in the central Mediterranean.

