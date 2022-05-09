James Fallon is a neuroscientist and professor of psychiatry, anatomy, and neurobiology at the University of California. He has spent more than a decade studying the mind of Vladimir Putin from a distance and, after nearly 33 years of analyzing the brains of dictators around the world, he has ventured to give some explanations for the behavior of the Russian president.

According to the scientist, Putin would be a psychopath capable of putting the lives of millions of people at risk in order to achieve his mission: recover the territories that formerly, and more recently in times of the Soviet Union, were part of Russia.

In an interview with the magazine ‘XLSemanal’, of the Spanish communication group ‘Vocento’, James Fallon assured that the years of observation have enabled him to make some conjectures about Putin’s mental state, based on information that would have been given to him by various sources who know the Russian president.

“Ukraine is suffering the consequences of the abuses it suffered in its childhood”, Fallon told the aforementioned magazine. According to the expert, who has contributed to research on Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and Parkinson’s, Putin grew up with his grandparents in St. Petersburg far from his mother as he was an illegitimate child.

The scientist claims to have confirmed this with three sources, who also claimed that the Russian president was repeatedly targeted with bullying during his early childhood. Furthermore, he would have been sexually abused before reaching adolescence.

Although Fallon has never had the opportunity to interview Putin, or perform tests on him that would confirm his assumptions, he is certain that his childhood experiences of abuse were combined with a genetic predisposition to antisocial behavior.

A genetic predisposition

The man is settling accounts with the world for what he suffered as a child

Fallon explained that all human beings are born with a genetic combination of maternal and paternal alleles that can generate genes associated with certain behaviors. Namely, the genes of the parents not only determine the color of the hair or the eyes, but also mental conditions. That is why Fallon emphasizes that this predisposition must exist to lead to psychopathy.

“In societies where violence and brutality have been dominant, there is greater tolerance for violence”, explained the specialist. According to his conclusions, between genetic predispositions, difficult childhood and defense speech against threats from other countries in Russia, Vladimir Putin has become a psychopath.

“The man is settling accounts with the world for what he suffered as a child. Now he’s the thug, and every thug needs victims”, argued Fallon in the interview with ‘XLSemanal’.

In this sense, the expert expressed concern about the apparent weakness of Joe Biden, current president of the United States, to confront Putin.

“Joe Biden is the perfect rival in the eyes of Putin,” said the neuroscientist, who is convinced that there is no leader in the world who can stand up to the Russian president. He acknowledges that after the departure of Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany, Europe does not have strong leaders, just as it does not perceive political strength in Canada.

For Fallon, Putin underestimated Zelensky when he decided to invade Ukraine, thinking him to be a plain television comedian. However, he assures that currently the Russian leader it may be even more dangerous than before, as the war has not progressed as expected.

He is also convinced that something has changed in the last two years for Putin, believing that he looks weaker than ever before in ten years of consecutive presidency. “It seems that he was undergoing cancer treatments.”

He pointed out that this combined with unexpected results in the invasion of Ukraine can become even more dangerous for the planet.

